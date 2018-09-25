Sarasota High 5 Moments: 09.27.18

1 — Former Riverview High running back Karan Higdon, a senior at the University of Michigan, ran for 136 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in the Wolverines' 56-10 win against the University of Nebraska on Sept. 22.

2 — Riverview High junior quarterback Sean White ran for 110 yards on 12 carries in the Rams' 48-8 win against Alonso High on Sept. 21.

3 — Cardinal Mooney High junior volleyball player Madison Brown had 24 digs and seven aces in the Cougars' 3-1 win against Tampa Catholic on Sept. 20.

4 — Sarasota High junior volleyball player Sydney Scovill had six aces, five kills and seven digs on Sept. 20 in the Sailors' 3-0 win against Braden River High.

5 — Sarasota Christian senior volleyball player Cassie Bontrager had 11 kills and 10 digs in the Blazers' 3-0 win over North Port High on Sept. 25.