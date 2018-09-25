 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Thursday, Sep. 27, 2018 5 hours ago

Sarasota High 5 Moments: 09.27.18

Share
Sarasota High 5 Moments: 09.27.18
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Former Riverview High running back Karan Higdon, a senior at the University of Michigan, ran for 136 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in the Wolverines' 56-10 win against the University of Nebraska on Sept. 22. 

2 — Riverview High junior quarterback Sean White ran for 110 yards on 12 carries in the Rams' 48-8 win against Alonso High on Sept. 21.

3 — Cardinal Mooney High junior volleyball player Madison Brown had 24 digs and seven aces in the Cougars' 3-1 win against Tampa Catholic on Sept. 20. 

4 — Sarasota High junior volleyball player Sydney Scovill had six aces, five kills and seven digs on Sept. 20 in the Sailors' 3-0 win against Braden River High.

5 — Sarasota Christian senior volleyball player Cassie Bontrager had 11 kills and 10 digs in the Blazers' 3-0 win over North Port High on Sept. 25. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement