Sarasota football zips past Lakewood Ranch

After losing two games in a row, the Sarasota High football team (5-3) got back on track with a 55-14 home win over Lakewood Ranch High (2-6).

After missing the Sailors' last game, senior quarterback Lance Trippel returned and threw five touchdowns, two to senior TJ McKay. The Sailors defense forced three Mustangs turnovers.

Both Mustangs touchdowns came from junior running back Kevin Everhart.

The second half of the game was played with a running clock.

Sarasota will hit the road to play Gulf Coast High (3-5) next week while Lakewood Ranch will host St. Petersburg Catholic (4-4).