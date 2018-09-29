 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Sep. 28, 2018 9 hours ago

Sarasota football roundup: 09.28.18

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Cardinal Mooney High (5-0) remained unbeaten with a 34-22 win against Calvary Christian (3-3). Junior running back Tray Hall had two rushing touchdowns, senior cornerback Rees Swink forced a fumble and junior cornerback Miles Curley had an interception in the win. The Cougars next host Southeast High (3-2) on Oct. 5. 

Riverview High (4-2) defeated Palm Harbor University High (2-3) 52-14. Senior Rams running back Ali Boyce had 162 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and senior quarterback Sean White added two rushing scores of his own. The Rams next have a road game against Newsome High (1-4) on Oct. 5. 

Booker High (2-3) beat Bayshore High (3-2) 28-7. Senior quarterback Eldrian Arnold had 166 combined rushing and throwing yards and two passing touchdowns, both to senior wideout Craig Lee. The Tornadoes will next hit the road Oct. 5 against Braden River High (4-2). 

Sarasota High (1-5) lost 42-0 to Palmetto High (4-2). The Sailors have a bye next week before playing Braden River High (4-2) on Oct. 12. 

 

 

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

