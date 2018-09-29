Sarasota football roundup: 09.28.18

Cardinal Mooney High (5-0) remained unbeaten with a 34-22 win against Calvary Christian (3-3). Junior running back Tray Hall had two rushing touchdowns, senior cornerback Rees Swink forced a fumble and junior cornerback Miles Curley had an interception in the win. The Cougars next host Southeast High (3-2) on Oct. 5.

Riverview High (4-2) defeated Palm Harbor University High (2-3) 52-14. Senior Rams running back Ali Boyce had 162 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and senior quarterback Sean White added two rushing scores of his own. The Rams next have a road game against Newsome High (1-4) on Oct. 5.

Booker High (2-3) beat Bayshore High (3-2) 28-7. Senior quarterback Eldrian Arnold had 166 combined rushing and throwing yards and two passing touchdowns, both to senior wideout Craig Lee. The Tornadoes will next hit the road Oct. 5 against Braden River High (4-2).

Sarasota High (1-5) lost 42-0 to Palmetto High (4-2). The Sailors have a bye next week before playing Braden River High (4-2) on Oct. 12.