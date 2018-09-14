Sarasota Farmers Market shifts to new site

The Sarasota Farmers Market is preparing to relocate to a new site — though the move won’t take the weekly event too far from its current home.

The Sarasota Farmers Market provided this image detailing the new location for the weekly event.

Beginning Sept. 22, the market will shift north of Main Street. The market will now be held on the segment of Lemon Avenue between Main Street and First Street and the segment of First Street between Lemon Avenue and Orange Avenue.

The changes are taking place because of concerns about construction near State Street and Lemon Avenue, the farmers market announced Thursday.

“The time has come that we shift the south end of the market so that our vendors, customers and community can have a safe place to gather on Saturday mornings,” Executive Director Phil Pagano said in a release.

In addition to the construction of The Mark at State and Lemon, the decision to move the market also recognizes the city’s plans to resurface Lemon Avenue in the event’s current footprint. That project is expected to take place in spring 2019.

Hours of operation for the market will be unchanged. During the shift, State Street businesses will still offer some attractions along the block in coordination with the market, the release stated.

“The merchants on State Street will be hosting various activities on the sidewalk so that customers and the community can enjoy and visit after parking at the State Street parking garage," Pagano said in the release. "We thank them for their support and hope you will patronize their businesses during this shift.”

The market will return to its current location when the streetscape project is complete and concerns about construction no longer remain.

“Once the construction of The Mark and re-bricking of Lemon is complete, along with the revitalization of Paul Thorpe Park, it will make not only the market but the downtown area a world-class destination and a vibrant hub for locals,” Pagano said.