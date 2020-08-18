Housing funds slated for rental assistance

Sarasota residents struggling with rent because of lost income associated with COVID-19 could soon have a new opportunity for help.

On Aug. 17, the City Commission approved the allocation of $772,298 in grant money from the federal coronavirus relief bill toward a countywide rental assistance program. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a partnership between the city and county, will administer the program.

The money comes from a pot of $120 million for COVID-19 housing assistance the state designated to be administered through existing housing initiatives. OHCD has outlined eligibility criteria for the program, requiring applicants to be at or below 80% of the area median income. At least one adult member of an applicant household must be able to demonstrate they lost employment or income since March 1 because of COVID-19. Households are ineligible if they are receiving rental assistance from other sources.

Applicants can receive a maximum of $9,000 or five months of rent assistance through the program. The funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Of the $772,298 dedicated to the program, $102,716 must be used in the city. A federal requirement dictates all funds must be spent by the end of the year.

Although the state allows the money to assist with rental or mortgage payments, OHCD staff recommended initially using the funds specifically for rent assistance. Cindy Emshoff, the office’s interim general manager, said more than 60% of the inquiries the Florida Housing Finance Corporation has received regarding the program related to rent assistance. City Manager Tom Barwin said the city believed other coronavirus relief funding would be dedicated toward mortgage assistance in Sarasota.

The county is scheduled to vote on the allocation of the housing assistance funds at a meeting Wednesday. If approved, a city spokesman said the application system is expected to activate shortly after that vote. Once live, the applications will be available on the county and city websites.