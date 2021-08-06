COVID-19 testing site to reopen at Robert L. Taylor center

Sarasota residents interested in getting tested for COVID-19 will have another option beginning Saturday, when a walk-up testing site reopens at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.

The testing site at 1845 34th St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the city announced in a release. Through Aug. 27, hours for the site will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The site will conduct both PCR and rapid antigen testing. PCR results will be available in 24 hours, and rapid results will be available in 30 minutes, according to the release. No appointment is necessary, but those interested in getting tested must provide photo identification. Spanish-speaking technicians will be working at the testing site.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is teaming with Sarasota-based company Lab Services to operate the site. The announcement about the walk-up site came the same week city commissioners expressed their interest in facilitating expanded access to testing, a response to reports of lengthy wait times at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility at the former Sarasota Kennel Club site, 5400 Old Bradenton Road.

The previous state-run walk-up testing operation at the Robert L. Taylor center closed in May as demand declined, according to state officials.