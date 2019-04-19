Sarasota is one of 27 Florida counties under a tornado watch today as the state faces a forecast of inclement weather.

A tornado watch is in effect through 4 p.m., the National Weather Service announced at 10:15 a.m. today. The service issues tornado watches when tornadoes are possible within a certain area.

Because of high winds and the possibility of rough weather this afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol closed the Sunshine Skyway bridge from Manatee County to St. Petersburg around noon today.

The tornado watch, which extends from Florida’s Gulf Coast to southeast Georgia, also includes advisories regarding the possibility of hail and gusts of wind up to 70 mph.