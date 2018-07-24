Sarasota County Schools Police Department's chief of police takes oath

Paul Grohowski was sworn in today as chief of police for Sarasota County Schools Police Department during a ceremony held at the Sarasota County School Board Chambers. Judge Lee Haworth presided and administered the oath of office. Grohowski took his oath alongside his wife, Marissa. The school district announced the hiring of Grohowski as chief of police of its new internal police force in May.

“Paul's vision is very much in line with what we are trying to do here in Sarasota County,” said executive director of public safety Michael Andreas. “He has an understanding of selfless service and doing the right things for the students and staff. It was easy to see he was right for the job.”

Paul Grohowski gives his final marks during the oath of office ceremony.

Grohowski has 22 years of experience in law enforcement and his last role was director of public safety and chief of police for the Allan Hancock Joint Community College Police Department in Santa Maria, California. In Sarasota County, he will lead a force of sheriff’s deputies and police officers who will be based in elementary through high schools.



“It’s been an honor to take this mission and charge forward,” said Grohowski. “ I look forward to bringing a high level of service to this entire community, and I'm glad to be a part of it."