School district names county official as COO

Sarasota County Schools has named a leading county economic development official as its new chief operating officer.

Today, the school district announced its selection of Jeff Maultsby, the county’s director of business and economic development, as COO and assistant superintendent. The hire is still pending School Board approval.

Maultsby’s operational oversight will include communications, human resources, safety and long-range planning. In a release, district Superintendent Todd Bowden cited Maultsby’s connections within the community as one of his strengths.

“Jeff has a proven track record of cultivating government and business relationships, and I am excited for him to assume the role of COO and lead our school district during this period of growth and excellence,” Bowden said.

In the release, Maultsby expressed excitement about taking on a new role.

“After 10 years with the Sarasota County government, I believe this is the right job at the right time for me, especially given the emphasis on planning and school safety,” Maultsby said.