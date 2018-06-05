 Skip to main content
Sarasota Tuesday, Jun. 5, 2018 2 hours ago

Sarasota County rolls out library app

Smartphone app aims to make patrons' experience smoother and faster.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Sarasota’s Libraries and Historical Resources this week rolled out a smartphone app which allows patrons to more easily manage their accounts.

Through the use of the app, which is available for Apple, Android and Amazon devices, patrons can search for books or other materials, renew borrowed items, place holds on materials, reserve a meeting room and more. Many of these services  are also available at suncat.co.sarasota.fl.us.

"We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and cultivating an innovative organization. This new app allows us enhance those services to the community," said Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources Director Sarabeth Kalajian.

To download the free app, search "Sarasota County Libraries" in your device's app store. 

 

