The city of Sarasota and Sarasota County have announced a series of closures and schedule changes during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

City and county government offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1.

In the county, no waste collection will take place Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. For customers with collection scheduled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of those weeks, pick-up will be delayed by one day. In the city, waste collection schedules will not be affected.

County libraries and historical resources will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1, and libraries will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Sarasota County Area Transit bus service will not operate Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, though the Siesta Key Breeze trolley will run on a normal schedule.

County recreation centers will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Other city facility closures and operational changes include: