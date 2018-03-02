Voters invited to watch test of election equipment

In preparation for upcoming elections, the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections must test the county’s voting and tabulating equipment to make sure it’s operating and recording accurately— and the public is invited to watch.

Under Florida law, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner must test a random sample of the county’s automatic tabulating equipment and reporting software that will be used on election day and during early voting, and to tabulate vote-by-mail ballots.

The testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, in the office of the Supervisor of Elections, which is located on the first floor of the Sarasota County Terrace Building at 2001 Adams Lane in Sarasota.

The testing comes about two weeks before the March 20 election, where voters across the county will decide on continuing a 1-mill tax referendum that gives funding to Sarasota County Schools. Longboat Key residents will vote on several town commission candidates, an updated town charter and funding to improve the fire stations.

Early voting begins March 10 and ends March 17.