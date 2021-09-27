County staff lists Benderson as preferred buyer of downtown building

After negotiating with six parties interested in purchasing the Sarasota County Administration Building on Ringling Boulevard, county staff has identified a preferred purchaser for the downtown site: Benderson Development Co.

At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, staff will ask for permission to advance negotiations with Benderson to develop a purchase and sale agreement for the properties at 1660 Ringling Blvd., 1646 Morrill St. and 1703 Morrill St.

If You Go What: Regular County Commission meeting

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

Where: County Administration Building, 1660 Ringling Blvd.

In its revised proposal to the county, Benderson offered to purchase the 5.3-acre package for $25 million, a $5 million increase compared to its initial submission. The local developer would lease back the administration building to the county for $1 million a year for four years until a new facility on Cattlemen Road is complete. Although Benderson’s initial offer was conditioned on the county relocating to the Benderson-owned University Town Center area, the latest proposal removes that requirement.

Benderson’s offer represents the highest purchase price and the lowest lease rate among the six revised purchase proposals. Although all six companies submitted a bid of at least $23.25 million, the other lease proposals were $1.88 million annually or higher for the first year.

