City, county announce MLK Day closures

City and county administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In the county, all recreation centers and libraries will be closed for the holiday. Sarasota County Area Transit bus service will operate on a normal schedule, but SCAT customer service stations will be closed.

In the city, Arlington Park and Aquatic Center and Lido Pool will be closed. Payne Park Tennis Center will be open for limited hours between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. A regular City Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Trash collection is not affected in the city or county.