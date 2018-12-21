City, county offices to close for holidays

The holiday season is a time of cheer and good tidings. It’s also a time when a lot of government buildings are closed.

Sarasota County offices will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Sarasota County Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections and Tax Collector offices will be closed those same dates.

City offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

In the county, there will be no trash collection on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Through Saturday of those weeks, the regular collection schedule will be delayed one day. The county advised residents to place their waste on the curb by 6 a.m. to ensure pick-up.

In the city, there will be no trash collection on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Collections scheduled for Tuesday will be made on Wednesday. The collection schedule will be otherwise unchanged.

Regular Sarasota County Area Transit bus service will not operate on Christmas or New Year’s Day. The Siesta Key Breeze trolley will operate on a normal schedule.

County libraries and recreation centers will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Closures vary at city recreational facilities:

Arlington Park and Aquatic Center will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Payne Park Tennis Center will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Dec. 31.

Lido Pool will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Bobby Jones Golf Club is open on Christmas and New Year’s Day. On Christmas, the American and Gillespie Executive courses will be open for 18-hole play from 6:30-9 a.m. and for nine-hole play from 6:30-11 a.m. The golf shop will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Sarasota County Schools will be closed for winter break from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4. Staff and students will return to class on Jan. 7.