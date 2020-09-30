Neighborhood group hosts city candidate forum

With the field narrowed to six in three districts, candidates for City Commission on Saturday weighed in on issues to a virtual audience of neighborhood association leaders.

The Coalition of City Neighborhood Associations hosted five of the six candidates at a videoconference forum, asking about growth, vacation rentals, policing, arts and other issues. District 1 candidate Kyle Scott Battie was not in attendance.

In District 2, challenger Terry Turner offered a critical perspective of the commission’s work over the past five years, while incumbent Liz Alpert spoke positively about progress she believes the city has made and could continue to build on if she wins.

Asked to speak about examples of good and bad growth, Turner was critical of 18-story condominiums recently constructed near one another on south Palm Avenue, projects city staff authorized based on zoning provisions established in 2005. In closing remarks, Turner accused a majority of the sitting commission of being under developer control and raised concerns about the prospect establishing a strong-mayor system of government.

“Developers are trying to elect candidates who will put for the fifth time an elected mayor question in front of voters,” he said. “An elected mayor will surely lead to developer control of our city.”

Alpert spoke enthusiastically about the growth in downtown, pointing to the construction of buildings including The Mark and the addition of roundabouts on U.S. 41 as high-quality changes. She said officials are being proactive in their efforts to ensure growth is managed thoughtfully, highlighting efforts for the city’s parks district, transportation network, sustainability initiatives and more.

“I’ve been working on these issues for the past five years,” Alpert said. “We’ve made progress, but there’s still work to do.”

In District 3, two candidates seek the seat Commissioner Shelli Freeland Eddie is vacating. Dan Clermont said his top priority as a commissioner would be to bring increased attention to the district, which includes the easternmost portion of the city between 17th Street and Hyde Park Street. Clermont also said he wanted to update the plans for the city’s major corridors, suggesting a more up-to-date perspective would lead to higher quality growth citywide.

“The area around the city has grown exponentially,” Clermont said. “I think we could enhance the neighborhoods within if we have a better game plan.”

Erik Arroyo listed roadway, safety and drainage improvements among the most pressing issues facing District 3. He cited The Mark and the proposed redevelopment of the Midtown Plaza shopping centers as examples of good growth. Appearing the day after his wife gave birth, Arroyo said his perspective as a Sarasota native with a history of working with stakeholder groups would prove valuable.

“I’ve seen the city change, and I’ve changed with the city,” Arroyo said. “I’ve grown with the city. I’m committed to spending the rest of my life here.”

District 1 incumbent Commissioner Willie Shaw listed creating affordable housing, providing livable wages and keeping families together among his top priorities. Shaw said he wanted to promote inclusivity and build broad support for quality, controlled growth throughout the city.

“Bringing all of our community together in this growth process is necessary,” he said. “Not pieces, not parts, but all at the same time.”

There were some areas of broad consensus. Asked about what advice they would give to Sarasota Police Department leaders in light of the increased prominence of the Black Lives Matter movement, all five expressed support for the work the police department is doing. All five also criticized large vacation rental properties in residential areas and supported the creation of a conservation easement for the Bobby Jones Golf Club property.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, the first time the local races are aligned with the federal general election. The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5.