Bath and Racquet Club rendering
Sarasota Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 1 hour ago

City Commission to hear Bath & Racquet Club proposal

At Monday’s meeting, the board will also revisit a conversation about buying additional parkland near the Tahiti Park neighborhood.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

The City Commission will hold a public hearing Monday evening to consider part of a redevelopment application from the owners of the Bath & Racquet Fitness Club.

The proposed site plan would allow for the construction of up to 207 residential units in 10 three-to-five-story buildings on the property at 2170 Robinhood St. The property owners intend to build the residential project around the existing fitness center. Since preliminary plans first became public in 2017, the proposal has drawn opposition from neighbors living near the 13.5-acre site, located southeast of the intersection of Bahia Vista Street and U.S. 41.

Monday's hearing will focus on one part of the development application: a request to amend the city's comprehensive plan to change the property's future land use designation from community office and commercial categories to Multiple Family, Medium Density. The change would allow for a maximum residential density of 25 units per acre on the site, though the site plan proposes a density of about 15.4 units per acre.

City staff is recommending approval of the proposal. In December, the city's Planning Board voted 3-2 to recommend denial of the comprehensive plan change. The amendment requires a supermajority vote of four commissioners to pass.

Also at Monday’s commission meeting:

The full agenda for Monday’s meeting is available on the city’s website.

