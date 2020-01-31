City Commission to hear Bath & Racquet Club proposal

The City Commission will hold a public hearing Monday evening to consider part of a redevelopment application from the owners of the Bath & Racquet Fitness Club.

If You Go What: Regular City Commission meeting

When: 1:30 and 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3

Where: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 1565 First St.

The proposed site plan would allow for the construction of up to 207 residential units in 10 three-to-five-story buildings on the property at 2170 Robinhood St. The property owners intend to build the residential project around the existing fitness center. Since preliminary plans first became public in 2017, the proposal has drawn opposition from neighbors living near the 13.5-acre site, located southeast of the intersection of Bahia Vista Street and U.S. 41.

Monday's hearing will focus on one part of the development application: a request to amend the city's comprehensive plan to change the property's future land use designation from community office and commercial categories to Multiple Family, Medium Density. The change would allow for a maximum residential density of 25 units per acre on the site, though the site plan proposes a density of about 15.4 units per acre.

City staff is recommending approval of the proposal. In December, the city's Planning Board voted 3-2 to recommend denial of the comprehensive plan change. The amendment requires a supermajority vote of four commissioners to pass.

Also at Monday’s commission meeting:

The board will revisit a conversation about potentially acquiring land at U.S. 41 and Hampton Road to incorporate into Whitaker Gateway Park. Although residents in the nearby Tahiti Park neighborhood said they believed the city should buy the land to prevent redevelopment, in January, multiple commissioners expressed hesitance about committing funds toward such a purchase.

The commission will consider approving a letter opposing a proposed fish farm in the Gulf of Mexico.

The full agenda for Monday’s meeting is available on the city’s website.