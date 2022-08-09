Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Dan Lobeck

Why should people vote for you?

I seek to apply my 35 years of local civic advocacy and skills as an attorney to make a positive difference on the Sarasota City Commission. If elected, I will do my best to put our residents in the driver's seat, not the developers, to shape Sarasota's growth in a way that preserves and polishes our charm and character rather than create another overcrowded city from which people seek to flee. We also need to direct our resources to real needs, such as clean and safe streets, rather than squandering hundreds of millions of taxpayers' hard-earned dollars on demolishing our iconic Van Wezel for a new performing arts center at the behest of influential elites. By abandoning such wasteful spending, we can also further lower the city’s tax rate, leaving the money in the pockets of the people who produce it, and who need it ever more in these days of escalating costs for gas, housing, groceries and so much else. We need City Commissioners who will serve everyone, not just the special few, who will be responsive to their constituents more than their contributors.

What was the tipping point in your deciding to run for this office?

Sarasota is at a crossroads. City Planning Director Steve Cover has announced his plans for a taller, denser Sarasota, with easier development approvals by staff rather than public officials, stating that we cannot continue to be “Any City, USA” but instead need a “skyline of distinction” like Chicago with its Sears Tower. I seek election to advance a different view: that people are not flocking to Sarasota because of buildings that reach to the sky and block the light, air and views, packed together and right up against the street. Sarasota is special because of its charm and scale, its arts, history and diversity and will never be turned into “Any City USA” if we keep and enhance the values which make us great. I decided to run upon understanding that whoever is elected to this seat being vacated by Hagen Brody could well decide whether a majority of the City Commission – or even the four votes needed for certain Comprehensive Plan amendments – will follow Steve Cover’s direction for overdevelopment or will instead guide Sarasota’s growth on a more sensible path. That, and upon being urged to run by many people who I respect, in Sarasota’s civic leadership and otherwise, who were not satisfied with the other candidates for this open seat.

Discuss what goals you have for your term in office.

First, increasing the availability of truly affordable housing, with inclusionary zoning in return for any development increase, by setting the affordability standard sufficiently low and by considering an affordable housing impact fee to build affordable housing through public-private partnerships, as well as measures to help keep people in their current homes. Second, defeating or reversing current reckless proposals for the overdevelopment of the City. Third, putting an end to the long practice of staff deciding policy – typically on behalf of development interests – through behind-the-scenes lobbying of City Commissioners, which violates the state Sunshine law; elected leaders should lead, and not let the tail wag the dog. And so much more that is needed, on street-cleaning, homelessness, public safety, the environment, parking, road improvements, fiscal responsibility, and other areas of continuing concern. And then, on the second day …

Was there a decision made by the current board that you would have changed if given the chance?

Yes: the recent agreement with the Sarasota Performing Arts Center Foundation, by a 3-2 vote, to replace the Van Wezel with a new, larger facility, at a cost of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars that the city does not have. The premise that ticket sales will pay for it is an easily demonstrated fraud, to avoid the need for voter approval of a revenue bond. Under the current wording, the new facility could be partly built and if promised donations for half of the building costs predictably dry up, the city will have no choice but to hit the taxpayers even harder. The agreement also dooms the iconic Van Wezel to demolition by prohibiting its use for performing arts while requiring that any use pay for all facility costs. The city has an out if it holds firm on reasonable terms in the implementation agreement required by the initial agreement, which allows for its cancelation in the event of an impasse. If promoters believe the taxpayers want a new performing arts center, let them vote for it and the revenue bond needed to pay for it, and keep the Van Wezel as a second, smaller hall, such as is done in Tampa and other cities.

What kind of city should Sarasota be?

Sarasota should be the kind of city it is today, but improved. We should not aspire to be another Ft. Lauderdale or Chicago, but should seek to be Sarasota Plus. We are distinctive because of our scale and charm, our natural environment, the arts, historic buildings, our cultural and culinary diversity and just being free to breathe easy and enjoy the best place on earth to live, visit and do business. Let’s preserve what is special about our community and work on making what can be better the best that it can be.