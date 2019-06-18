Frontier announces flights to Cincinnati

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will soon add another direct flight to Ohio’s third-biggest city.

Beginning Oct. 10, Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop service from SRQ to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Flights on the seasonal route are scheduled to depart from Sarasota three times a week, the airline announced today.

Frontier will also resume seasonal flights to Philadelphia beginning Nov. 14.

In a release, SRQ CEO Rick Piccolo said the announcement was an encouraging sign the airport is succeeding in its efforts to secure less expensive flights on airlines including Frontier and Allegiant, which already offers year-round service to Cincinnati.

“We are always working on low cost options for the Sarasota/Bradenton community and appreciate the response we have seen over the past year,” Piccolo said in the release. “We look forward to the future growth of Frontier at SRQ.”