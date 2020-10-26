Beneva Road reopens after gas leak north of Fruitville Road

All lanes of Beneva Road are open again after authorities closed the street between Fruitville Road and 17th Street to respond to a gas leak today.

The Sarasota Police Department announced at 9:55 a.m. that it was assisting Sarasota County Emergency Services with traffic control because of a gas leak near the intersection of Beneva and Circus Boulevard. At 12:18 p.m., the police department announced Beneva Road was open again.

In an email, a county spokesperson said the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a call about a possible gas leak associated with construction at 9:32 a.m. The county said there were no reported injuries related to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.