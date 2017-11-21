Bayfront planning group picks managing director

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization has tapped another professional to help devise a master plan for 42 acres of city-owned land, hiring Kimley-Horn Senior Vice President Bill Waddill as managing director.

Waddill, who had already announced his retirement from Kimley-Horn, will assume his new role Jan. 3. As managing director, Waddill will help facilitate the production of a master plan for the bayfront alongside Sasaki, the professional planning firm the SBPO selected last month.

The planning organization hired Waddill after a two-phase interview process, according to an SBPO release.

“We sought a talented local professional adept at building and managing productive teams, organizing effective outreach and collaborative efforts and facilitating and implementing master plans,” said Cynthia McCague, an SBPO board member, in the release. “Bill’s experience as a certified planner and landscape architect with strong project management skills make him the perfect candidate for this position.”

Waddill’s previous planning work has involved public spaces including the Bradenton Riverwalk, Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa and Baker Park in Naples, the release said.

The Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization hopes to have a complete master plan for the bayfront land surrounding the Van Wezel in the third quarter of 2018.