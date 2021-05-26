Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Tyre Smith

Tyre Smith is a junior linebacker on the Riverview High football team. According to Rams Coach Josh Smithers, Smith has impressed during offseason workouts and is expected to be a leader on the Riverview defense as a senior during the 2021 season. The Rams will play their spring game Thursday on the road against South Fort Myers High.

When did you start playing football?

I started playing football when I was 7 years old. I played for the Sarasota Seminoles. I was a bigger kid. I was a little, fat center. I tried the sport after school one day and loved it right away.

What is the appeal to you?

If I have a bad day at home or at school, I can come and let everything out on the field.

What is your best skill?

I think I'm a great leader. I like leading. It makes me feel good as a person. I lead by example, physically, producing on the field, and mentally, while watching film. I do a little bit of everything.

What is your favorite memory?

My sophomore year I had to step up when one of our starting linebackers was injured. I took his place against Venice High, and we beat them on the road, 24-21. It was the first time we had beaten them in a long time [11 games]. That one felt good.

What have you worked on this offseason?

Getting more mobile. Getting my hips open. Getting more agile. Those are the main things.

What is your favorite food?

I love steak. I like it cooked medium rare.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

My favorite show is "All-American" and my favorite movies are the "Narnia" movies.

Which superpower would you want?

I would want to time travel. I would go back and erase all the mistakes I have made and learn from them so I can do the right thing instead.

What is the best advice you have received?

Don't live for today, live for tomorrow.

Finish this sentence: "Tyre Smith is …"

… Hard-working, humble and likable. A leader.