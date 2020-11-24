Sarasota Athlete of the Week: King Winkfield

King Winkfield is a senior on the Booker High boys basketball team. In 2019-2020, he led the team in scoring with 13.6 points a game and was second with 3.0 assists a game.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started at 9 years old, in fifth grade. I was just playing rec ball then. An AAU coach saw me playing and asked me to play with the Kings (a local AAU program). That's how I met Paul (Mcleod Jr., Booker teammate). We have been playing together ever since.

What is the appeal to you?

Everything, man. I love offense, defense, scoring, passing it to teammates. Whatever it takes to win. I love winning most of all.

What is your best skill?

I think scoring is my best skill. I have always been a natural scorer. I'll shoot it or drive it, doesn't matter to me as long as it goes in.

What is your favorite memory?

Reaching the Final Four (in 2017-2018). Getting to play in Lakeland as a freshman was cool. We're trying to get back there and win it this time.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Becoming a more vocal leader. As a senior point guard I think that's something I need to do.

What is your favorite food?

It's probably chicken Alfredo.

What is your favorite movie?

Man, that's tough. I watch so many movies, I don't know if I can pick just one. I like documentaries. I like sports movies. I like comedies, too.

What is your favorite subject?

Language arts. At first I didn't like writing all the essays, but I found out that I'm pretty good at it.

Which superpower would you pick?

I'd want to read people's minds. For people walking down the hallways, I just want to know what they're thinking sometimes.

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay true to yourself. Don't let anybody steer you in the direction they want.

Finish this sentence: "King Winkfield is …"

… Talented.