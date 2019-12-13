Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jordyn Byrd

Jordyn Byrd is a freshman basketball player at Cardinal Mooney High. She had 22 points and nine rebounds in the Cougars' 53-36 home win against the Academy of the Holy Names on Dec. 12.

When did you start playing basketball?

I have been playing for six years. My parents (Angie and Doug Byrd) put me in a league. At first, I did not like basketball, but I continued to play and I learned to love it. I have a lot of love for it now.

What is the appeal to you?

I find it entertaining. You have your teammates and you know that they have your back, no matter what. You can leave your all on the court with their support. It makes everything so much better.

What is your best skill?

Either rebounding or posting up in the paint.

What are your hobbies?

I play indoor and beach volleyball for Mooney, too, but mostly I am in the [basketball] gym, putting in work. There is nothing else I would rather do.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Keeping my composure. I'm big, I'm always down low, I'm going to get beat up. The referees are not going to call everything every time. I have to make sure I keep my composure because I know that calls are not always going to go my way.

What are your goals for the season?

To make it to the state tournament. That’s the only goal.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Bora Bora. It is beautiful there. I think my family might be going there soon.

Which superpower would you pick?

To read people's minds. I always want to know people are thinking. You never really know, and I think it would be interesting to hear it.

What is the best advice you have received?

Play your game. Don't let anybody get you out of your game. Keep your head in the game, too. Focus the whole time. When you get out of your head, you start to play bad because you're just thinking about yourself. You have to put your all into the team, not you.

Finish this sentence: “Jordyn Byrd is … “

… Trustworthy. I think that no matter what or who it is — my teammates, my parents, my siblings, or my friends — they all trust me and my word. I don't gossip.