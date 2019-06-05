This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, June 6

THURSDAY

‘Myakka Light’ Photo Exhibit

11 a.m. at Art Uptown, 1367 Main St.

Free admission

Call 955-5409.

It’s hard to capture the pure “real Florida” beauty of Myakka River State Park, but photographer Frank Bibbins has done it. This collection of photographs taken over the past decade in the 590-square-mile preserve tells a story about place and time and thought — all told through landscape. Black and white “infrared” and “low color” imagery were used to showcase Myakka in a unique way, hopefully showing people it’s worth conserving. Exhibit runs through June 28 and gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

‘Rob Shanahan, Rock Photographer to the Stars’ Exhibition

11 a.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free admission

Call 487-8001.

Rob Shanahan knows rock ‘n’ roll up close and personal. As a musical artist photographer for icons such as Ringo Starr, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, this guy’s got some stories to tell. Enjoy this exhibition of his photos on display until Sept. 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Paul Rudolph Lecture by Carl Abbott, FAIA

5:30 p.m. at Center for Architecture Sarasota, 265 S. Orange Ave.

$25; members $20

Call 350-5430.

Did you know the Sarasota School of Architecture is represented in our nation’s capital? Renowned architect Carl Abbott leads this discussion of Sarasota Modern pioneer Paul Rudolph’s work through high-quality reproductions from the Library of Congress — several designs that never made it past the drawing board. This discussion is in conjunction with the Center for Architecture Sarasota’s “Unbuilt Rudolph” exhibition, which runs through June 15.

YPG After Hours

5:30 p.m. at Grand Cru Wine Bar, 1528 Main St.

$15; Free for members

Call 556-4031.

Let’s face it, it can be hard to make friends as a young adult living in Sarasota. That’s where The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s Sarasota Young Professionals Group comes in. The organization hosts monthly happy hour events for members and anyone interested in meeting new people to sip some adult beverages, network and get to know points of interest throughout the city. Light bites will also be served.

Don’t Miss: Comedy Unleashed

Put your paws together for this night of laugh-out-loud comedy benefiting Gimme Shelter Pet Adoption. The lineup begins with local comic and writer Michael Murillo, who will share his humorous perspective on religion, relationships and other topics people hate to bring up with strangers. Up next is Heather Campese, whose sarcastic style shines in her material on marriage, divorce and navigating the dating world as a middle-aged woman. Actor/comedian Dean Napolitano will close the night to share his take on family life and how to find the humor in everything. Silent auction starts at 7 p.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m.

If You Go

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court

Tickets: $25; day of $30

Info: Call 355-7685.

FRIDAY

International Ocean Film Tour Volume 6

6 p.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway

$15; members $10

Call 388-4441, Ext. 236.

Spend your World Oceans Day the right way: learning more about the water we Sarasotans are so attracted to. Set sail for an evening of environmental documentaries, ocean adventures and water sports galore. This year’s lineup is as follows: “Chasing the Thunder,” “Blown Away,” “700 Sharks,” “Julie,” “Andy Irons — Kissed by God” and “Surfer Dan.” Doors will open at 6 p.m. and films start at 7 p.m.

FST Improv Presents ‘Comedy Freestyle’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$12-$15

Call 366-9000.

Join Florida Studio Theatre for the funniest night in town. A whole new style of show that moves quickly and promises to deliver more laughs per minute than any other show you’ve seen. With a mix of games, music and memorable scenes, FST Freestyle will be the most unique improv show you’ve ever been a part of. Runs through June 29.

‘The Niceties’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$30

Call 321-1397.

Set in 2016 before the presidential election, the story follows student Zoe, who is called into her professor’s office to speak about her recent paper regarding slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. A polite disagreement quickly turns into an exploding debate on the timely topics of race, power and history. Runs through June 30.

SATURDAY

18th Annual St. Armands Circle Craft Festival

10 a.m. at St. Armands Circle, 411 St. Armands Circle Ave.

Free admission

Call 561-746-6615.

Feeling creative? Head to St. Armands to enjoy the St. Armands Circle Association’s annual craft festival. This event is suitable for craft enthusiasts of all ages. Come see some of America’s most talented artisans displaying handmade jewelry, pottery, plant holders, soaps and more. An expansive green market with unique orchids will also be included. Runs through Sunday.

Summer Fest

11 a.m. at Music Compound, 801 Apricot Ave.

$5 minimum donation but all donations appreciated

Call 379-9100.

Jam out for a good cause at this rockin’ fundraiser. Music Compound has committed to help raise $10,000 for the Child Protection Center, so the music school is doing so by hosting an event with many of our favorite things: live music, food and beer. Enjoy student performances along with food from Gigi’s food truck and other sweets available from Kona Ice and Wicked Cupcake. Guests aged 21 and up can also get samples from JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room from noon to 3 p.m. Not enough for you? There’s a silent auction, too.

SUNDAY

Big Gay Beach Party

1 p.m. at North Lido Key Beach, 1-85 John Ringling Blvd.

Free admission

Email [email protected]

Kick off pride month the best way possible: enjoying one of Sarasota’s beautiful beaches with fellow members of the LGBTQ and ally community. Come prepared with your own food and drink, but let beloved Tampa-based drag queen Brianna Summers take care of the activities, which will feature everything from beach games to a best beach outfit costume contest with prizes for the winners. Parking is limited and

ridesharing is recommended.

Sarasota Music Festival: ‘Rising Stars 1’

3 p.m. at Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$10-$20

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra is helping train the next generation of classical musicians, and one of the biggest ways that happens is through the annual Sarasota Music Festival. SMF fellow ensembles will show off what they’ve learned by performing short chamber works and movements in this program featuring everything from Barber’s Summer Music, Op. 31 to Mozart’s Flute Quartet No. 1 in D Major, K. 285.

Al Ernst

5:30 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Not only was this comic named Carnival Cruise Lines Entertainer of the Year, he’s a regular on the Blue Collar Network on Sirius/XM radio. Now, he’s coming back to the comedy club he credits with giving him his big break to share stories with the power to make you keel over in laughter.

Black Diamond Burlesque presents Pin-Ups

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$35

Call 925-3869.

These diamonds want to add some sparkle to your weekend — vaudeville style. Enjoy a glamorous performance of striptease, music and daring feats by this big name in local burlesque that will transport you to the era of your favorite vintage pin-ups. For audiences 18 and older.

MONDAY

Eco Logical Art Collective

4 p.m. at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave.

Free admission

Call 316-0808.

What if art were completely eco-friendly? Stocking Savvy’s vision is to showcase the best artists from it’s local shows at this week-long celebration of art created with recycled materials. Peruse tables of various forms of art including origami, charcoal, watercolors and a variety of other mediums. Runs through June 16 and is open daily 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

‘Summer Circus Spectacular’

11 a.m. at The Historic Asolo Theater, The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$16; kids 12 and under $12

Call 360-7399.

Prepare to be amazed by how close you’ll get to the action at this show. Join The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling Museum for an intimate circus experience with enough wow factor to pack a whole big top, but enough intricacies that you’ll be glad to be watching it at the museum’s Historic Asolo Theater. Runs through Aug. 3.

WEDNESDAY

‘Come Together: When the ’60s Met the ’70s’

7:30 p.m. at Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

$18-$39

Call 366-9000.

Take a trip back in time with this fun Florida Studio Theatre revue. Tap your toes along to the most iconic songs of the musical landscape from 1965-1975, including pieces by Cher, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and more. Runs through July 21.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’

Female-dominated stories are definitely in style, so this fashion-forward production’s international success is a no-brainer. Come listen to these hilarious and impactful stories all women can relate to, told through the medium of clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger. Runs through June 23.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: $18

Info: Call 365-2494.

Original Showcase by Moxie Productions SRQ

9:30 p.m. at The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

Free

Call 228-4872.

Let’s face it, the Sarasota music scene has a long way to go, but local music pioneer Shannon Fortner (lead vocalist for MeteorEYES) started Moxie Productions SRQ to get it on track. This monthly showcase highlights original music by regional or touring bands every second Wednesday of the month, and this month features Mosephine, Moxie Moxie and Kenra Whyte.