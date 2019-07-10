This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, July 11

Thursday

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; children 6-17 $5; children 5 and under and members free

Call 359-5700.

Looking for an inexpensive date activity or night out with the squad? Explore The Ringling’s art

exhibition galleries and the

Circus Museum at a reduced rate at Art After 5. Tickets required.

Not Quite Friday 5K

6:30 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

JDub’s Brewing Co. invites local runners and beer lovers to this weekly 5K run around Ed Smith Stadium and neighboring communities. Runners receive 10% off all beer after the run, free water and towels at the finish line and a punch card for free prizes after runs 10, 25 and 50. The Maine Menu food truck will also be on-site for the first time.

Pat Godwin

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Pat Godwin wears many hats. This singer, songwriter and comedian has worked for Philadelphia’s “Morning Zoo” and “The Bob and Tom Show” and was a frequent guest and contributor to Howard Stern’s radio and TV shows. Runs through Sunday.

Comedy Open Mic Night

7 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 Porter Way, Unit B

Free

Call 371-2939.

Think you have what it takes to make a room of brew enthusiasts laugh? More power to you — that confidence will help you behind the mic. Whether you’re an aspiring comic or just need a good chuckle, you’ll love this open mic series hosted by ringmaster Lucien Van Reenen Comedy. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Takes place every second Thursday of the month.

Friday

‘Part 1: INTRO: Annual Summer Invitational Group Exhibit’

11 a.m. at Gaze Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free

Call 400-0598.

Be their guest at this inaugural invitational exhibit. The Gaze Modern team searched high and low to find the next local artists to feature in the gallery. The result is a mix of artistic mediums combined to form an exhibit focusing on the importance of experimental work. Runs through July 20, and the gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

‘Summer Showcase’

11 a.m. Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 955-1315.

There are few ways to better escape the sizzling heat of summer than a trip to a cool, creative art gallery. Head to Dabbert to enjoy a group show of diverse, award-winning artists from the U.S. — California, New York, Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida — and all the way across the ocean in Australia. Nine of Sarasota’s best artists will also be showcasing work to get your local fix, too. Runs through Sept. 30, and gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Saturday

History in the Park: Dr. C. B. Wilson House Open House

10 a.m. at Urfer Family Park, 4000 Honore Ave.

Free

Call 861-5000.

This one’s for all the history nerds out there. Head to Urfer Family Park to take a self-guided tour through the historic Dr. C. B. Wilson House and learn the story behind the home and the family who grew up there (along with their role in the history of Sarasota County). Volunteer docents are available to guide you and answer your questions. Runs Saturdays through July 27.

‘Theophilus North’

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$36-$45

Call 351-8000.

Want to add some adventure to your summer? Do it from the comfort of a seat inside the Cook Theater. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training’s “Theophilus North” tells the story of a man who sets out on a journey to see the world. Based on the novel by iconic American author and playwright of “Our Town,” Thornton Wilder, this production was adapted for the stage by Matthew Burnett. Directed by Laura Braza. Runs through July 28.

Book Signing: Wes Hollis

11 a.m. at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, 821 Apricot Ave.

Free, books for sale

Call 343-2712.

Wes Hollis, author of “Heartbeats,” will share his moving story of recovery from addiction at this inspirational book signing. Hear it all — the good, the bad and the ugly — and listen for the message of hope.

Sunday

‘My Florida Birds’

11 a.m. at Made in Italy, 117 W. Venice Ave., Venice

Free

Call 356-9641.

Come fly away with this visual arts show. Painter and mosaic artist Patricia Rockwood is exhibiting a series of bird-centric acrylic paintings at Made in Italy, a satellite gallery of the Venice Art Center. The event is about showcasing both her love of birds and her deep sadness for their steady decline. Runs through Sept. 30. Gallery is open 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Nik’s Pick: HD at the Opera House: ‘The Merry Widow’

Peek into the splendor of imperial Vienna at this screening. Created in 1905 at the Theater an der Wien, this opera tells the story of a wealthy widow in search of a new husband. The successful work was a career turning point for composer Franz Lehár, and you’ll understand why just a few songs in. This production stars Petra Maria Schnitzer and Bo Skovhus and is conducted by Manfred Honeck.

If You Go

When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Tickets: $20

Info: Call 328-1300.

‘SHOUT! The MOD Musical’

2 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18

Call 365-2494.

This musical will have you belting out 1960s hits at the top of your lungs. Enjoy dazzling costumes and infectious beats that are sure to take you back to the ’60s with classics such as “To Sir with Love,” “Downtown” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Runs through July 21.

Don’t Miss: ‘Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow’

Prepare to be moved with this impactful musical biography following the life of performer Ethel Waters. This show celebrates the boundary-pushing singer and actress by tracing her life story from being raised in poverty to gaining fame in Broadway and Hollywood — against all odds. Enjoy hits including “Stormy Weather,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “This Joint is Jumpin’” and more. Runs through Aug. 4.

If You Go

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Keating Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

Tickets: $29-$36

Info: Call 366-9000.

Monday

Focus on Film: ‘Wild Rose’

4:15 p.m. at Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Lane

$9; children $7; members $6

Call 955-3456.

Cinephiles, rejoice! It’s time for a screening and discussion with local film guru and “At the Movies with Gus Mollasis” host Gus

Mollasis. This story follows a Scottish woman who has just been released from prison and is struggling to balance a job and raise two children — all while pursuing a career as a country music star. She soon gets her chance when she travels to Nashville, Tenn., but will it be her big break?

Tuesday

‘Rob Shanahan, Rock Photographer to the Stars’ Exhibit

11 a.m. at Stakenborg-Greenberg Fine Art, 1545 Main St.

Free

Call 487-8001.

Rob Shanahan knows rock ‘n’ roll up close and personal. As a musical artist photographer for icons such as Ringo Starr, the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney, this guy’s got some stories to tell. Enjoy this exhibition of his photos on display until Sept. 30. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Wednesday

Sarasota Storytelling & Prose Open Mic

7 p.m. at The Elixir Tea House, 1926 Hillview St.

Free admission

Call 516-906-2140.

No musicians or poets allowed at this open mic night. This program is exclusively for narrative storytellers, and every participant gets 10 minutes to share. Some read a chapter from a book they’re working on, and others share personal essays, but all long-form pieces are welcome. This month’s featured author is fantasy and science fiction writer Jack Massa. Note: Location has changed from The Reserve and will now be held at The Elixir Tea House every month.