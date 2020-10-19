After months of letters, forums and phone calls from environmentalists, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will hold a public notice and comment period before deciding whether to grant a construction permit for a proposed fish farm in the Gulf of Mexico.

The project would mark the first finfish farm authorized in federal waters near the contiguous 48 states.

Originally the Army Corps was not going to host a public comment period for the project. However, after many environmentalists, business owners, fishermen and fisherwomen expressed their opposition through virtual forums, the agency decided to allow public input through Nov. 4.

For the project to move forward, applicant Ocean Era must earn approval of a water discharge permit from the Environmental Protection Agency, which it has obtained, and a construction permit from the Army Corps. If approved, the project would host 20,000 almaco jack in a pen suspended in the Gulf of Mexico.

The pen would be placed about 45 miles southwest of Sarasota and produce a maximum harvest of 88,000 pounds.

Through Nov. 4, residents can send comments to the Army Corps expressing their opinion on the permit. They also can request a public hearing, but they must be sure to state a specific reason for the request.

Comments can be sent via email to [email protected].