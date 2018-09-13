Sarabane condominium sells for $2.85 million.

A condominium in Sarabande tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Kaplan, trustee, sold the Unit 123 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to Marc and Nina Schreiber, of Sarasota, for $2.85 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, five baths and 4,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,537,500 in 2008.

SARASOTA

Bay Plaza

Henry Gibeau, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 506 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Lazarus and Sandra Zellner, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,654 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,095,000 in 2017.

Baywinds Estates

Safe IRA Investments LLC, trustee, sold the home at 1628 Baywinds Lane to Timothy and Kimberly Bazell, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,775,000 in 2005.

One Watergate

Robert Jamieson, of Hampton, N.H., sold the Unit 11A condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Marjorie Beg, of Sarasota, for $805,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,577 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2010.

Phillippi Landings

Alfred and Deborah Festa, of Upper Saddle River, N.J., sold their Unit 602 condominium at 1921 Monte Carlo Drive to Warren and Clare Hudson, of Sarasota, for $782,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $749,000 in 2009.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 501 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Robert and Joan Brand, of Sarasota, for $769,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2015.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 225 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Lois Geller, of Sarasota, for $637,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2007.

Pomello Place

Timothy and Katherine Sturm sold their home at 1766 Loma Linda St. to Melissa Baer, of Sarasota, for $690,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $690,000 in 2015.

Phillippi Gardens

Gilbert McGarity, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5451 America Drive to Marcelo and Madelaine D’Amato, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,815 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,000 in 2003.

Granada

Marian Sabety, of Washington, D.C., sold her home at 1762 Fortuna St. to Jon and Heather Pearman, of Tampa, for $475,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,345 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $446,000 in 2017.

Eagles Point at the Landings

P. David and Leah Chernov, of Canton, Mass., sold their Unit 306 condominium at 5420 Eagles Point Circle to Maud Ray, trustee, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,930 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2012.

Alinari

Mitchell Kassman, of Long Beach, N.Y., sold the Unit 1110 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Mauricio Cueva-Eguiguren and Maria Del Carmen Cueva and Paulina Cueva-Eguiguren, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $509,000 in 2007.

Alice and Jonathan Gilbertson, of Denver, sold their Unit 709 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to William and Joanne Weiss, of Lisle, Ill., for $370,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,000 in 2016.

Hudson Harbour

Nasara Holdings LLC sold the Unit 107 condominium at 800 Hudson Ave. to Mary Hermanns, of Little Silver, N.J., for $380,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,313 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,300 in 2017.

South Gate

MRT International Trading LLC sold the home at 2530 Mineola Way to Veeanna Cattanach, of Sunnyvale, Calif., for $362,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in March.

Doireann Schoonheim, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2720 Goldenrod St. to Travis Howard and Kelly Borgia, of Sarasota, for $321,800. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,547 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2016.

La Linda Terrace

Cynthia Morrison, of Pinehurst, N.C., sold her home at 2283 Hawthorne St. to Julie Smith, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,000 in 2003.

Denham Acres

Chris and Trudy Bates, of Oakfield, Maine, sold their home at 6022 Denham Lane to Nicholas Marin, of Sarasota, for $336,000. Built in 1969, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 1,947 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1994.

Dolphin Tower

Jonathan Rubner sold his Unit 11E condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Gina Shulman, trustee, of Edison, N.J., for $330,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2008.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Robert and Amanda Goolsby and Walter Ratliff, of Okeechobee, sold the home at 2241 Riviera Drive to Jeremy Brueske and Mariam Bourey, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,712 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,000 in 1992.

Bellevue Terrace

Yussec and Barbara Yong, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3007 Alta Vista St. to Daniel Weisenberg and Russell and Marilyn Weisenberg, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1958, it has five bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2002.

Gulf Gate Glen

Dick and Susan Helleman, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 3297 Gulf Watch Court to Izaak and Victoria Salman, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2008.

Tropical Shores

Alan Demos, Ellen Tonack, Eleanor Demos and Carolyn Niesen sold their home at 1737 Bayonne St. to Tamara Jordan and Andrew Edmonds, of Springfield, Ill., for $252,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,397 square feet of living area.

Frances Carlton

Ronald Sharp, trustee, of Ann Arbor, Mich., sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1221 N. Palm Ave. to Davis Tillman and Suellen Hales, of Hot Springs National Park, Ark., for $250,000. Built in 1928, it has one bedroom, one bath and 676 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,500 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Key Beach Residences II

Shannon and Jill Vissman, of Pittsburgh, sold their Unit 611 condominium at 915 Seaside Drive to Cuatro Robles USA Corp. for $2.63 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,625 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.16 million in 2012.

Mira Mar

The Cornell Collection LLC sold the home at 91 Avenida Veneccia to WTEM 632 LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1946, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,175,000 in 2016.

Selma Horowitz sold her home at 8036 Midnight Pass Road to Joachim Schwiening and Petra Heideman, of Sarasota, for $622,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 1999.

Sarasota Beach

Tai Ly and Christina Chan sold their home at 459 Avenida De Mayo to FLRWT LLC for $899,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,805 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2000.

Whispering Sands

Mark and Gina Torkos, of St. Augustine, sold their Unit 606 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to William Dwyer Jr., trustee, of Salem, Ill., for $850,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $795,000 in 2005.

Ocean Beach

Cheryl Robertson, trustee, of Chicago, sold the home at 4638 Gleason Ave. to Ruth Tangunan-Hartsock and Barry Hartsock, of Yountville, Calif., for $625,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,907 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2011.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Nancy Sneed, trustee, sold the Unit 1338-C condominium at 1338 Siesta Bayside Drive to Edward and Wendy Scaggs, of Mason, Ohio, for $470,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1995.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Laurie Gregorio, trustee, of Palatine, Ill., sold the Unit 608 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Phillip and Georgette Langholz, of Indianapolis, for $415,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2011.

Bay Tree Club

Jeffrey Horne, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 307 condominium at 8625 Midnight Pass Road to K&A Management LLC for $270,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,115 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $34,900 in 1972.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

Christopher and Monica Willkomm, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4477 White Cedar Trail to John and Kimberly Valade, of Sarasota, for $565,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2012.

Isles of Sarasota

Giovanna and Innocenti Odone, of West Hempstead, N.Y., sold their home at 6116 Granaway Court to John and Caroline Murphy, of Sarasota, for $414,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,014 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,700 in 2013.

The Hamptons

Gail and William Kennedy, of Port Charlotte, sold their home at 5183 Highbury Circle to Lawrence and Ann Marie Brzostek, of Sarasota, for $359,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2006.

Villagewalk

Lorraine and Michael Cordasco sold their home at 7681 Bergamo Ave. to Jose and Kara Yanguez, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,500 in 2012.

Lakeshore Village

Kevin Lovley, Donna Marti and Dennis Lovley, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 32 condominium at 3813 Wilshire Circle W. to Fred and Kathleen Johnson, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,900 in 1984.

OSPREY

Sorrento Shores

Veronica Johnson-Rezem, trustee, and Louis Rezem, of Osprey, sold the home at 386 S. Shore Drive to Chelsea Duggan and Dylan Mercury, of Osprey, for $809,900. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,321 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $820,000 in 2005.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

George and Helene Caraviotis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 207 Four Knot Lane to Alfred Carosi Jr., of Osprey, for $720,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,342 square feet of living area.

Webb’s

Rodolfo and Margaret Vilches, of Sarasota, sold their home at 101 Webb St. to Fred Heckel and Susan Carney, of Osprey, for $518,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,860 square feet of living area.

Emerald Woods at Oaks II

Jerry and Vickie Johnson, of Osprey, sold their home at 1848 Amethyst Lane to Homer and Nina Edmonson, of Osprey, for $412,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,256 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $428,000 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Landings Estates

Helga Rowe, trustee, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1617 Jacana Court to George Miller, of Nokomis, for $510,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,271 square feet of living area.

Sorrento South

James and Eileen Heller, of University Park, sold their home at 1805 Bayshore Road to Jennifer Niedzinski and Kenneth Vellone, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2013.

Myrtle Drive

Jenee and Glen Mora, Nokomis, sold their home at 312 Myrtle Drive to Rebecca Queen, of Venice, for $276,500. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2004.

Falcon Trace at Calusa Lakes

Kathy Nelson and Kristi Nelson, trustees sold the home at 2298 Harrier Way to Timothy and Amy Dugan, of New Richmond, Ohio, for $265,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,900 in 2005.

Laurel Hollow

John and Kathleen Groschel, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 56 condominium at 302 Laurel Hollow Drive to Robert and Carol Phillippe, of Champaign, Ill., for $250,500. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,480 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,500 in 1999.