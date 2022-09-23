Manatee, Sarasota counties, Longboat Key set sandbag stations

Updated 6:51 p.m.

Although the path and intensity of Tropical Depression 9 remains uncertain, Sarasota County, Manatee County and the town of Longboat Key are helping residents prepare for potential landfall next week by beginning sandbag operations as early as Saturday.

Manatee County

Several locations in Manatee County are scheduled to open in some locations on Saturday morning:

Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday (self-service);

G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. West, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday (full-service);

Manatee Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday through Monday (pre-filled distribution);

Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday (self-service);

Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday (pre-filled distribution);

Bayfront Park, 310 North Bay Blvd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday through Monday (pre-filled distribution).

Other locations can be found here.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County residents can visit one of three locations Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are:

Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota;

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota;

South County Fleet, 4571 S.R. 776/Englewood Road, Venice.

Shovels and bags will be available on site. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Changes in the weather pattern could impact sandbag operation times.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Visit scgov.net/beprepared for preparedness information and checklists. Register for emergency alerts and notifications from Sarasota County at AlertSarasotaCounty.com.

Longboat Key

The town of Longboat Key is planning to staff a sandbag station at Broadway Beach Access Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon, and again on Monday beginning at 8 a.m. This self-filling sand bag station to serve Longboat Key residents, property owners, and commercial interests only.

Bring proof of residency; driver’s license, utility bill, etc. in order to obtain bags. There is a limit of 10 bags per household and residents may bring their own bags if more are needed.