Sanctuary condo unit sells for $2.7 million

A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jennifer Potts, Patrice Blair, R. Michele Blair and Daniel Blair, of Russell, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit A-301 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Peter Farrell and Emily Wyrick-Farrell, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for $2.7 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 1990.

The Pierre

Martin Cohen, trustee, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit 606 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Susanne Klingenstein and Eugenia Gerstein, trustees, of Newton, Massachusetts, for $2.6 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $413,400 in 1991.

Longboat Key Towers

Stephen and Robin Almond, of Suwanee, Georgia, sold their Unit S-302 condominium at 601 Longboat Club Road to A&T Capital LLC for $1,625,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $651,000 in 2009.

Beachplace

Richard and Jody Wilcox, of Mendon, Vermont, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to LBK Sunset LLC for $1.35 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,069,000 in 2005.

Lido Beach Club

Michael Yeager LLC sold the Unit 1105 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Heather Brown, of Evanston, Illinois, for $666,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,116 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in July.

Turtle Crawl

James and Susan Davis, of Sarasota, sold their Unit T-304 condominium at 4235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to GCWLBK LLC for $650,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 720 square feet of living area. It sold for $412,000 in 2021.

Cedars East

Cunnick Carl Phillips and Louise Jane Davies, of Wales, sold their Unit 21 condominium at 535 Forest Way to Osprey’s Nest LBK LLC for $645,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.

Lido Shores

John David Hessling and Susan Hessling, Andy Middeke and Brooke Nicole Middeke, of Wildwood, Missouri, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 350 S. Polk Drive to Rachel Hadar, trustee, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2021.

Sea Horse Beach Resort

William Todd Miller and Roberta Miller, of Allen Park, Michigan, sold their Unit 238 condominium at 3453 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Rebecca Pilipow and Rachelle Neck, of Fruitland Park, for $500,000. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 616 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,000 in 2019.

Kingston Arms

Ilse Schmitt, trustee, sold the Unit 18-B condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Paxton Orndorff II and Marisol Garcia Rosa, of Haymarket, Virginia, for $350,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 770 square feet of living area. It sold for $112,000 in 1999.