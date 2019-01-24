San Remo Estates home sells for $2.85 million

A home in San Remo Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Faye and John Doyle, trustees, of Fletcher, N.C., sold the home at 1483 Tangier Way to Jeffrey Gambino, of Sarasota, for $2.85 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,200 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Vue

Calvin and Elizabeth Wasdyke, of Haddon Township, N.J. ,sold their Unit 307 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Ian and Jane Cameron, of Forgandenny, United Kingdom, for $1.15 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,565 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $868,500 in 2017.

Camino Real

Charles Early III, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4530 Camino Real to Jeffrey and Mary Swain, of Tallahassee, for $450,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,184 square feet of living area.

Schindler

George Chorba, trustee, of Gettysburg, Pa., sold the home at 1735 Seventh St. to Danielle Klokis, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1946, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,050 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2015.

Sylvan Shores

Fresh Flip LLC sold the home at 1039 Second St. to Daniel and Nicole Brown, of Salem, Ind., for $395,000. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2017.

Golfview

Daniel Nola and Eileen Nolan, of Rutherford, N.J., sold their home at 2715 Belvoir Blvd. to Erin and Susan Caamano, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,637 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2014.

Glencoe

Marcel and Angela Kasten, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2516 Monterey St. to Gregory and Andrea Nolte, of Sarasota, for $375,100. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,159 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,000 in 2013.

Ringling Park

Catherine Rustin, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2532 Belvoir Blvd. to Sarasota Beach House LLC for $313,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,747 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,000 in 2016.

Pinecraft

Amos and Mary Zook sold their home at 1261 Tice Ave. to Benuel and Fannie Fisher, of Strasburg, Pa., for $280,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2007.

South Gate

Tanglewood Residential LLC sold the home at 2515 Tanglewood Drive to Slobodan and Nevenka Kitanovski, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,548 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2013.

Douglas and Nanci Dorsay sold their home at 2226 School Circle to Santa Saldivar Marroquin, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 2003.

Gulf Gate

Jeffrey and Margaret Testa, Henry Testa, Roxanne Kowalczyk, Veronica Ryan, Bernadette Pastick, Geralynn Vidmar and Glenn Testa, sold their home at 2709 Seaspray St. to Neal and Yon Dollar, of Fort Walton Beach, for $261,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,544 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Barbara Lamy, trustee, of Mattapoisett, Mass., sold the Unit 904 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to Cava LLC for $803,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $532,500 in 2003.

Midnight Cove

Sanjay Desai, trustee, of London, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 435 condominium at 6342 Midnight Pass Road to Treetops of Sarasota LLC for $747,600. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,214 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 1989.

Beachaven

Geethanjali Amuthasakaran and Navaratnarajah Jeyarantnam, of Cerritos, Calif., sold their Unit 11 condominium at 5858 Midnight Pass Road to Richard and Mary Stanley, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,071 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2016.

Edward and Angela Messam, trustees, of Trowbridge, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 10 condominium at 5858 Midnight Pass Road to Brian and Darlene Beckman, of Lilburn, Ga., for $380,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, one bath and 693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,500 in 2000.

Siesta Isles

Stacey Roberts, trustee, of Englewood, sold the home at 5377 Shadow Lawn Drive to Jonathan and Ieva Navarro, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,977 square feet of living area.

Midnight Cove II

Diane Peyser, of Plandome, N.Y., sold her Unit 613 condominium at 1400 Cove II Place to Drew and Gwen Johnson, of Montgomery, Ohio, for $397,100. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2003.

Crystal Sands

Leslie Moore, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 12 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Brian David, of Hoboken, N.J., for $309,300. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 876 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 1995.

PALMER RANCH

The Country Club of Sarasota

James and Kristin Raybon, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3650 Torrey Pines Way to Kerri Davis, trustee, of Osprey, for $630,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,909 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,000 in 2016.

The Hamptons

Richard Stich, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7141 Wainscott Court to Eric and Kristin Delfau, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,700 in 2001.

Deer Creek

Jutta Meyer, of Rochester Hills, Mich., sold the home at 8456 Woodbriar Drive to James and Mary Ann Hall, of Alpine, N.J., for $365,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,380 square feet of living area.

Fairway Woods

Robert McLaury, of Englewood, sold his Unit 804 condominium at 7687 Fairway Woods Drive to Andrew Fine and Shauntell Solomon, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2013.

Washington Park

Alexander Newberry, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 617 Madison Court to Madison Oaks 617 LLC for $345,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2006.

Villagewalk

Allen and Lise Overy, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7556 Camminare Drive to Barbara Sammon, trustee, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,000 in 2008.

Marbella

Betty Brown, of Ft. Myers, sold her home at 6727 Paseo Castille to Gary and Suzanne Allen, of Sarasota, for $338,900. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,620 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,000 in 2013.

Isles of Sarasota

Serguei and Svetlana Cheloukhina, of Bayside, N.Y., sold their home at 1831 Burgos Drive to Fernando and Juliana Piumatti Sedano, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,900 in 2006.

OSPREY

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Virginia and Samuel Moti, trustees, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., sold the Unit K3 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Fred Pennell, trustee, of St. Charles, Mich., for $610,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $776,800 in 2006.

Park Trace Estates

Allen and Ann Garber sold their home at 216 Park Trace Blvd. to Larry Brown and Lisa Collins-Brown, of Osprey, for $479,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,119 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2005.

Sorrento Shores

Logan and Caitlin Bradley, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., sold their home at 435 N. Shore Drive to William Lefevre, of Osprey, for $400,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,746 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,000 in 2017.

NOKOMIS

Mission Estates

William and Michele Guido sold their home at 2182 Sonoma Drive to Janice Irving, of North Attleboro, Mass., for $430,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,278 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2004.

Laurel Villa

Nancy Ryder, of Nokomis, sold her home at 204 Roberts Road to Stephen and Mary Jane Pettee, of Nokomis, for $250,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,569 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1995.