Sale of 57th Street home for $1.17 million tops transactions

A home on 57th Street topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kevin Boyer, of Parker, Colo., sold his home at 2410 57th St. E., to Summer Kuehn, of Stillwater, Minn., for $1.17 million. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,868 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Mark and Anne Train, of Hartland, Wis., sold their home at 13231 Palmers Creek Terrace to Alison Long and Mark Baker, of Hebron, Conn., for $1.1 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.65 million in 2006.

River Club South

Michael and Leta Mulholland, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6915 Pine Valley St., to Mervyn Raymond and Catherine Ryan, of Cutler Bay, for $620,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,972 square feet of living area.

Susan Purchase, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold the home at 7522 Tori Way to Elea Raiswell, Bryony Marshall and Lonnelle Priest, trustees, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2010.

OFFERPAD LLC sold the home at 9409 Boxthorn Place to Michael and Jennifer Schenk, of Bradenton, for $487,300. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,653 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $462,500 in 2017.

Esplanade

Ira and Christine Greene, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5239 Napoli Run to Bradford Klinck and Beth Klinck, trustees, of Langhorne, Pa., for $562,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,427 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,600 in 2015.

Jonathan and Cynthia Bailey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5213 Napoli Run to Thomas Prewllwitz, of Everett, Wash., for $405,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,811 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,200 in 2014.

Elaine Rosa, of Rochester, N.Y., sold her home at 5121 Serata Drive to Steve Petronio, of Bradenton, for $337,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,700 in 2013.

Rye Wilderness Estates

James and Karen Heffner sold their home at 202 166th St. N.E., to Raymond and Katherine Rainey, of Bradenton, for $527,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $474,800 in 2014.

Brodrick and Stephanie Williams, of Independence, Ohio, sold their home at 16523 Third Ave. N.E. to Jimmy and Cynthia Peters, of Bradenton, for $499,000. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,394 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,600 in 2012.

Country Club East

Dellburt Kidwell Jr., trustee, of N. Venice, sold the home at 14448 Stirling Drive to Robert and Michele Mortimer, of Murrysville, Pa., for $470,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $411,700 in 2012.

Del Webb

Karen Damiano, of E. Setauket, N.Y., sold her home at 17222 Seaford Way to Samuel Palmeri and Beverly Palmeri, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $470,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $449,100 in 2016.

William and Barbara Scarduzzio, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17023 Loudon Place to Brian Nash and Laurie Fontaine, of Taunton, Mass. for $455,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $526,400 in 2016.

Greenbrook Village

Kathleen Carroll, trustee, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 13906 Wood Duck Circle to Sheila White, of Babylon, N.Y., for $452,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,410 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2014.

James Campanile and Geoffrey Scott sold their home at 13811 Nighthawk Terrace to Kelli and Christopher Schack, of Lakewood Ranch, for $426,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2013.

Greyhawk Landing

Michael and Meadow Tullio, of Bradenton, sold their home at 289 Petrel Trail to Garett and Heather Bardin, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $441,000 in 2005.

Riverdale Revised

Kelvin Palmer and Kathy Ainsworth, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 4509 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Edward and Heather Lee Carls, of Parrish, for $460,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,500 in 2014.

Braden Woods

Anthony and Maureen Chiofalo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6112 95th St. Circle E., to William Thomas, of Bradenton, for $421,300. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,729 square feet of living area.

Raymond Geisler, trustee, and Lora Geisler, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6613 99th St. E., to Ernest and Cynthia Yeomans, of Bradenton, for $322,500. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,040 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,500 in 1999.

Peter and Vicki Tenn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9002 61st Ave. Drive E., to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $247,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,300 in 2004.

Eagle Trace

Kelsco Properties LLC sold the home at 1938 Crooked Lake Circle to Derek and Eunice Moore, of Pinehurst, N.C., for $382,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,266 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $358,100 in 2015.

Riverwalk Village

Larry and Katherine Bishop, of Beech Mountain, N.C., sold their home at 7315 Arrowhead Run to Kenneth and Ann Mierzykowski, of Northborough, Mass., for $379,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,913 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2002.

Charleston Pointe at University Place

Joseph and Ashley Lendrum sold their home at 8307 Planters Knoll Terrace to Faith and Casey Davis, of University Park, for $360,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Mote Ranch Village

John Waskom, of University Park, sold the home at 5893 Carriage Drive to Scott and Carolyn Parke, of Sarasota, for $332,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,800 in 1994.

Mote Ranch

Nancy Forbord and Austin Forbord, of Oakland, Calif., sold their home at 6655 Copper Ridge Trail to Marcia Glogowski, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2004.

Creekwood

Kay Smith, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4802 76th Court E., to Vernon and Kathy Varela, of Bradenton, for $324,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,180 square feet of living area.

Dennis and Linda Weber, of Fairbury, Ill., sold their home at 4914 78th St. E., to Jeffrey Underwood, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2011.

Karen and William Schlubach and David Denning, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7304 52nd Drive E., to Joseph and Ronda Passalacqua, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,674 square feet of living area.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Robert and Terri Scott, of University Park, sold their home at 7707 Ashley Circle to Stephen and Janice Van Dyck, of Sarasota, for $322,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2012.

Lake Vista Residences

Thomas and Carol Reed, of Lancaster, S.C., sold their Unit C-302 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to James and Mary Colby, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2012.

Sonoma

James Maher, of Bradenton, sold his home at 8106 Villa Grande Court to Thomas Fay and Jeffery Kuchenbecker, of Essex, Conn., for $319,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2011.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire

Murray and Joanne Hawman, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7502 Fairlinks Court to Leona Krompart, of Glenview, Ill., for $315,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,500 in 2011.

River Landings Bluffs

Tina Divello, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5610 61st St. E., to Nubiel Perez, of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,933 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

David and Laura Miller, of Copley, Ohio, sold their home at 5313 88th St. E., to Tucker Group Holdings LLC for $275,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,082 square feet of living area.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Morton and Sallie Ellis sold their Unit 7962 condominium at 7962 Tybee Court to Patrick and Cynthia LeHere, of Bradenton, for $269,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,557 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,700 in 2013.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Paul and Leah Kelley sold their Unit V-58 condominium at 7059 W. Country Club Drive N., to John and Mary Ann Laflin, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2010.

Anthony Char, of Sarasota, sold his Unit V-82 condominium at 6950 W. Country Club Drive N., to Mia Erickson, trustee, of Marion, Ind., for $219,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2017.

Peridia

Richard and Sandra Myers, of Duluth, Minn., sold their home at 4130 Murfield Drive E., to Thomas Nackers trustee, of Milwaukee, for $250,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2010.

John and Lois Halligan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4326 Murfield Dive E., to Roma Chabot, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,629 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2011.

Woodbrook

Denise Bryles, of Palmetto, sold her home at 6421 Autumn Woods Way to William and Shelley Kuipers, of Sarasota, for $249,900. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2013.

Summerfield Village

L.W. Land Partners LLC sold the home at 6401 Fetterbush Lane to Frederick and Debra Haddad, of Lakewood Ranch, for $247,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,623 square feet of living area.

Tina Bolding sold her home at 6242 White Clover Circle to IH6 Property Florida LP for $220,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2013.

Braden Crossing

Terence and Eileen Hansen sold their home at 5504 47th Court E., to Thomas and Maria West, of Bradenton, for $239,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,517 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,000 in 1998.

Greenfield Plantation

Diane Gaines, of Mt. Washington, Ky., sold her home at 1490 Millbrook Circle to Marisha Jakubski, of Bradenton, for $221,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2013.

Braden River Lakes

Kenneth and Darlene Gorman, of Naples, sold their home at 4453 Sixth Ave. E., to Paul and Judy Polak, of Bradenton, for $214,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,643 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $121,000 in 2012.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Xue Yong Wu and Shui Xian Zhang, of Bradenton, sold their home at 325 Beacon Harbour Loop to Erick and Anite Simeus, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2013.