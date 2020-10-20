Ruth Marie Baust Shaw

Ruth Marie Baust Shaw, 97, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and longtime resident of Sarasota peacefully passed away October 17, 2020 at Historic Roswell Place in Roswell, GA surrounded by loved ones.

Ruth was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the eldest of four sisters. She was married to William Edward Shaw for sixty-five years before widowed. She is survived by her two children: Linda S Meschke and David E Shaw (Wife:: Barbara Landon), her six grandchildren: David R Meschke, Robert B Meschke, Michael W Meschke, Michael E Shaw, Alex Buechner and David Buechner, and her five great-grandchildren: Brennan, Darcy, Carrick, Colton and Wilder Meschke.

She was dedicated to her family, friends, and her church, chairing numerous organizations. We will remember her saying, ‘What can I do to help?’ She attended Penn State University, never missing a football game and cheering on her Nittany Lions.

She enthusiastically embraced life with an infectiously positive attitude.

Ruth loved to have fun. She enthusiastically embraced life with an infectiously positive attitude. She was legendary for throwing elaborate themed parties. An excellent cook and seamstress, her holidays were busy baking hundreds of dozens of cookies to deliver to neighbors, sewing projects, managing the children’s nativity production and singing in the choir.

Ruth was an accomplished officer at Sun Trust Bank in Sarasota and because of her delight delivering greeting cards to fellow associates, she became known as ‘The Card Lady’. Ruth and Bill (William) loved to collect plates and acquired a huge collection, but their fun was in the search. They have resided in State College, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Tampa and Sarasota.

Ruth leaves behind a family that loved and adored her. Her charm, happiness and warmth will be missed. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband, William E Shaw, in the Memorial Garden at Church of the Palms, Sarasota.