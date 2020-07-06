Rotary Club of Longboat Key welcomes new president

As many milestones are put on hold or held remotely as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key elected to hold its passing of the gavel in the latter fashion, as they’ve been doing with all their club activities since March. A Zoom meeting on June 30 ushered in Brad Marner as the new leader.

The ceremony took place in the “Zoom Room” instead of over dinner and drinks as it has in previous years. Dozens logged on to hear a good-natured roast of outgoing president Nancy Rozance and remarks from Marner about his plans for his upcoming tenure, which begins unlike any other’s — in the middle of a global pandemic.

“This year is going to be different because we can't get together because of the virus ... it's not going to be a lot of community service because we can't get together to do that,” Marner said. “So we're gonna have to think of more creative ways to do those kinds of things.”

New president Brad Marner

The passing of the gavel from one president to another stayed a literal practice, as Rozance, Marner and Rotary district governor Rich Kirschner recorded an in-person version the previous weekend, complete with Rotary face masks. The video was played at the beginning of the meeting to officially install Marner. After that, the newly christened President Marner acted as emcee for the celebration of Rozance.

“She kept saying, ‘It should be all about you,’” Marner said. “And I said, ‘No no no, it’s also about your accomplishments as president …’ What I want to do is continue and build on that.”

Rozance didn’t expect the roast, thinking it would be her last meeting and Marner’s first, and said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from her Rotary family. Over a dozen friends and fellow Club leaders shared what she meant to them and the club, and gifts — like a tiny turtle figurine, a Wonder Woman cape and an Energizer Bunny with a Rotary wheel — had been sent to her house ahead of time so she could open them as the meeting went on. The normally loquacious Rozance was at a loss for words.

“It was overwhelming as people just poured out their love and their jokes and made fun of me,” Rozance said. “It was just really so amazing. It just proves to me that our Rotary Club is truly a family. We're we're not just the club that networks and we really want to make the world better but we do it as a group that really cares about each other.”

Marner hopes to continue the “do-goodery” of the club and keep the organization humming along as he puts his own spin on things, including introducing a fundraising event to the club