Rotarians travel to Canada

During the last week of June, several Rotary Club of Longboat Key members attended the Rotary International Convention in Toronto. Incoming President Susan McGuire spent time during the convention working to build interest in a “Just One Smile” campaign, which will fund surgeries for children born with cleft palates and lips in developing countries. Throughout the week, the Rotarians heard from several speakers, including former first lady Laura Bush and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.