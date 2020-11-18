Ronald Mark Greenbaum

1935-2020

Ronald Mark Greenbaum, 85, of Sarasota Florida, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed from this world peacefully on October 30, 2020.

Born October 19, 1935, Ron was the only son of his beloved parents, David and Sylvia Greenbaum, who predeceased him.

Ron graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University Of Toledo in 1958. He was president of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, a member of Alpha Phi Gamma fraternity and a lifetime member of Blue Key National Honor Fraternity. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1956-1961. In 1958 Ron married Sheri Wexler (deceased) and they had two children, Lisa and Dana.

Ron learned early the importance of hard work and paying attention to detail. He used his talents to build a successful chain of Friendly Discount Drugstores in the Cleveland area, which he ultimately sold to Revco in 1994. His ‘Friendly’ brand lived on in the Friendly Pool Service he later established in Sarasota. He served as Vice President of Brith Emeth Temple, and volunteered his time as a Big Brother for many years.

After the unexpected passing of his mother, Ron decided to take a different path when he saw the waves lapping up on the white sand at The Colony Beach and Tennis Resort on Longboat Key, Florida. A short distance across the bridge into Sarasota, Ron met Rita Caton, the love of his life, and his destiny was sealed. They were married for the happiest 35 years of their lives.

Through Ron’s compassion and leadership, he inspired and guided many others on their own path to success. He gave generously of his time and effort to support numerous nonprofit organizations. He had no bounds when it came to giving back. Ron and Rita philanthropically supported: The Sarasota Opera, Florida Studio Theatre, The Ringling Museum, New College, The Sarasota Ballet, The Sarasota Film Society, The Humane Society, Animal Rescue Coalition, Girl’s Inc, Big Brothers/Big Sisters Foundation, Florida West Coast Symphony, Sarasota Community Video Archives, The Alzheimer’s Association, West Coast Black Theater, and The Asolo Theater.

Ron has been a dedicated Asolo Rep Board member for over three decades having joined the Board of Directors in 1989, serving as Board President for two terms. He continued to provide leadership on the Executive Committee through his tireless efforts to increase co-producer support for Asolo Rep productions. Ron and Rita’s warm and generous hospitality at their home for the annual Season Announcement Party was legendary.

Ron loved a Wednesday men’s game of tennis and a Sunday mixed doubles with Rita and friends. He was an avid chess player and played with whoever would dare to challenge him. His mind was always three steps ahead, not only in chess, but in the way he lived his life, with focus and a well-designed plan of action.

Ron will be forever remembered for the example he set for his daughters, grandchildren and Rita’s extended family, who adored him. He had an enduring love for family and friends, excitement for life, integrity, strength of character, courage, and a wonderful sense of humor. He prided himself on living life his way and generously shared his wisdom and passion for life with each of us leaving every life he touched in a better place for having known him.

His love for his wife, Rita, his children and grandchildren extended from Heaven on the Gulf of Mexico to the community around him. Through his generosity and giving spirit, Ron Greenbaum made a difference.

Ron is survived by his wife Rita; his daughters Lisa (Mark) Durbin, of Cleveland Ohio; Dana (Craig) Douglas, of Saint Pete Beach, Florida; and four grandchildren: Marissa, Liam and Kiara Durbin, and David Douglas.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held at Asolo Rep Theatre in March, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Asolo Theater

5555 N Tamiami Trl.

Sarasota, Fl. 34243-2141

