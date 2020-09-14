Roger Lee Holz

Roger Lee Holz, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020. Son of Estelle and Earl Holz, loving husband to Marilyn for nearly 65 years, father, grandfather and friend to many.

Born and raised in Green Bay, Roger earned respect as a talented young athlete competing in multiple sports. He held the record in the half mile for East High School as well as the State record for many years. A sport he truly excelled at as a player and lifelong fan was baseball. A pitcher with a dangerous fastball earned him a try-out with the major leagues which resulted in Roger being signed by the New York Yankees in 1947.

After baseball, Roger served in three branches of the military, the Army, Navy and Air Force. While never seeing active combat, Roger was proud to serve his country.

As a businessman, Roger’s genuine likability made him a natural salesman and after some years as a successful steel salesman, he started Structural Components Corporation in 1972. Roger was grateful for his many loyal employees, whom he considered his friends. The company still exists today under second generation ownership.

Roger would consider his greatest accomplishment to be his family and friends who were fortunate enough to share his greatest passions. Roger loved downhill skiing and was known to yell ‘the hook’ from the chairlift to unsuspecting fallen skiers below. Playing racquetball at the downtown YMCA afforded Roger some of his greatest moments with friends. Duck hunting with his son, Tyler and Rog’s hunting buddies created content for duck-stories that often included very few ducks but countless hardy breakfasts at the diner. Summers in Door County provided memories that were nothing short of fantastic.

Roger loved it all but his true love, second only to his wife, Marilyn, his children and their families, was Long Boat Key, Florida. Years after their honeymoon to Long Boat Key, Roger and Marilyn returned to find it an ideal location for spending the cold winter months and to begin making wonderful memories. Roger’s daily bike rides on the Key were slow and steady with an often-used bell that signaled ‘hello’. Known by many of his Florida friends as ‘the Guv’ of Long Boat Key, Roger and Marilyn spent many years hosting their children and grandchildren at what they still consider their favorite place on earth. Oh, what a life!

Roger was the consummate gentleman and truly a gentle man. He told great stories, often more than once, but always appreciated. He had a very generous heart and compassion for everyone. He was greatly loved and those of us who were part of his life are heartbroken but will cherish the countless memories and will feel forever fortunate to have had ‘the King’.

Roger is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Gryboski); five children, Pam (Bob Becker), Cindy (Chip Cheney), Amy (Craig Dufek), Tyler (Jean Holz), Molly (Brian Pierce); grandchildren, Elisa Becker, Alex Dufek (Sarah), Jenna Becker, Mia Falbe (Josh), Hannah Cheney, Natalie Dufek, Noelle Cheney, Jack Holz, Jadyn Holz and Brendan Pierce. Also survived by his brother, Wayne Holz.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Estelle Holz and his brother, Ward Holz.

A Celebration of Roger’s life will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive on Friday, September 18, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Masks are required along with other COVID restrictions. The mass will be live-streamed through Resurrection’s website. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit the Greater Green Bay YMCA Youth programs.

On behalf of the Holz family, we would like to extend our deep appreciation to the entire staff of Rennes Nursing Home, Renaissance Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for the care they extended to Roger. A very special and heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dan Koster.