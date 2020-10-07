Rockin' the hallways at Braden River Elementary

Krista Francies and Joshua Bennett. Courtesy photo.

Rockin' the hallways

Braden River Elementary School students might have had trouble recognizing their principal and assistant principal Sept. 24.

Principal Joshua Bennett and Assistant Principal Krista Francies wore wigs, dressed like rockers and carried around inflatable guitars and saxophones for the school's second annual Rock Your School Day.

Bennett and Francies gave out ice cream sandwiches, which they called record player sweet treats, from Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers to every student.

Lightning strikes, fans celebrate

More Tampa Bay Lightning flags will be seen flying around Lakewood Ranch.

Frank Verdel. Photo by Liz Ramos.

The Lakewood Ranch Information Center on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch gave away free Lightning flags and magnets Sept. 29 after the team won the Stanley Cup Sept. 28.

"It was fantastic [they won]," said Frank Verdel, an ambassador at the information center and Lakewood Ranch resident. "The other night I was up past midnight watching the game in double overtime (when the Lightning lost). I'm happy the team won [Sept. 28] and it didn't go into overtime."