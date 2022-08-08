Robert Wagner

Mr. Robert Thomas Wagner (Bob), 90, of Sarasota, FL, died peacefully on July 21, 2022, with his children by his side. Bob and his late wife, Anne, lived in Sarasota for over 30 years. Prior to that they lived in Glen Ellyn, IL, for over 25 years.

Bob was born in Chicago, IL, where his late father, Guy Watts Wagner, MD, maintained his medical practice. Upon the death of his father, Bob, his sister Helen, and their mother Blanche, moved to Oak Park, IL, where he graduated from Oak Park/River Forest High School. Bob attended Northwestern University, and was elected president of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He graduated in 1955 with a BS degree in Business Administration.

Following college, Bob entered the Army and served at Ft. Knox and Frankfurt, Germany, where he was a radio operator. After the Army, he began working for a dairy company in Granite City, IL, where he met his future wife, Anne Bowers, RN. The two were married December 30, 1960.

In 1963, Bob and Anne moved to Glen Ellyn, IL, a suburb of Chicago. In addition to raising their family, Bob worked for Sears and was very active in the community. He joined the local chapter of the Jaycees, served as a Village Trustee from 1971-1975, and became Chairman of the Glen Ellyn Civic Betterment Party, a non-partisan party of the Village. He also served as Chairman of the American Cancer Society, DuPage County, IL.

In 1984, Bob joined the Northern Trust Bank in Chicago and in 1987, he transferred to Florida to open the Northern Trust office on Longboat Key. He served as Wealth Strategist and Managing Director for 16 years, retiring in 2003 as Sr. Vice President. He maintained his ties to the Wildcats by serving as President, VP and Treasurer of the Northwestern University Club of the Greater Sarasota Area for many years. He was also on the Board of The Florida West Coast Symphony (now the Sarasota Orchestra) and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. After retiring, Bob moved to the Sarasota Bay Club, where he enjoyed the men’s singing group and spending time with his dear friend and fellow baseball fan, Dixiana Crawford.

Bob is survived by his son, Tom (spouse Joanna) and grandchildren Jack, Ben, and Sophie; and by his daughter Nancy (spouse Adrian) and grandchildren Emily, Trevor, and Chloe.

DONATIONS:

Memorial donations may be made to SPARCC at 2139 Main Street, Sarasota, FL, 34237.