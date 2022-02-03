Robert James Wollard

1934-2022

Robert James Wollard went to be with his Lord on January 24, 2022.

Bob was born in Chicago, IL on October 7, 1934 and graduated from Lane Tech High School. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and attended Murray State University.

Bob and Verna were married on April 12, 1957 and lived in LaGrange, IL for 45 years before moving to Hoffman Estates, IL and then to Parrish, FL 10 years ago.

Bob was very actively involved at LaGrange Bible Church, with Awana Boys ministry, as a Little League baseball coach, and at Village Church of Bartlett. Bob and Verna also attended Emmanual Baptist Church in Parrish, FL.

Bob loved the Lord and loved spending time daily reading the Bible and praying with Verna.

Bob is survived by his wife Verna, son David (Cindy), daughter Debbie (John), brother Thomas (Barbara), two granddaughters, two great-grandsons, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service is planned for Tuesday February 15 at 10:30 AM at:

Emmanual Baptist Church

8305 US 301 N

Parrish, FL

Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.