Sarasota football roundup: 08.23.19

Cardinal Mooney High defeated Booker High 30-7. Cougars senior quarterback Ryan Bolduc threw three first-half touchdowns, and freshman running back Lauriel Trotman ran for 92 yards on six carries. Booker sophomore quarterback Cleve Benson had the Tornadoes only score, a six-yard run.

Sarasota High defeated Bayshore High 51-0. Sailors senior running back Brian Battie ran for two touchdowns and senior quarterback Vincent Parisi threw two more.

Riverview High lost 29-28 to Naples High. Rams junior running back Michael "Poohdah" Hayes had three touchdowns in the loss. Senior quarterback Sean White also threw a touchdown pass to sophomore Omari Hayes.