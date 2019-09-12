A staff member from Riverview High School has been dismissed following a physical altercation involving a student Thursday morning.

Superintendent Todd Bowden reviewed video footage in which Kenneth Howard, a campus security monitor and volunteer football coach for the Rams and other district teams, was seen in an altercation with a student. Howard had been employed with the district since Aug. 12 and was in a six-month probationary period for new hires.

"It is never easy to dismiss a staff member who is liked by their peers," Bowden said in a statement. "In the case of Mr. Howard, his behavior and actions were terribly inappropriate and not at all aligned with the responsibilities of a district employee."

Immediately following the altercation, the school district police department began conducting an investigation, which is still ongoing. A spokeswoman for the district said the incident did not require medical treatment for either the staff or the student.

"As educators, it is everyone's responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and Mr. Howard's actions were not up to the standards of our school district," Bowden said.

The student’s parents and the Department of Children and Families have been notified. Investigators are still reviewing the circumstances of the incident and collaborating with other involved agencies.