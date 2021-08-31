 Skip to main content
East County Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 23 hours ago

Riverview-Braden River football game called off

The Rams have scheduled a different opponent but the Pirates have not.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Riverview High-Braden River High football game scheduled for Friday has been postponed, according to a statement from Braden River. 

The school said the move was made "in the the interest of the health and safety of coaches and players at both schools." The statement also said the two schools hope to make up the game later in the season and that Braden River still plans on hosting Lakewood Ranch High on Sept. 10. 

Riverview has scheduled a different game for Friday night, a 7 p.m. road contest at Lehigh High. Braden River has not scheduled a different game for Friday.

As of now, the Riverview-Braden River game is the only area football game to be postponed this week.  

 

