Riverdale home tops sales at $1,425,000

A home in Riverdale topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael Norris sold his home at 3807 Hawk Island Drive to Patrick and Nareda Mills, of Bradenton, for $1,425,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.45 million in 2011.

Country Club Village

George and Silvia Serrano, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at6809 Belmont Court to William and Rebecca Manise, of Bradenton, for $1,288,600. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.5 million in 2008.

James and Christine Kuebler, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6907 Dominion Lane to Richard and Veronika Spilkova, of Bradenton, for $870,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,022 square feet of living area.

James and Brenda Sue Binder, of Maricopa, Ariz., sold their home at 7018 Kingsmill Court to Mark and Susan McCann, of Bradenton, for $619,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $655,000 in 2016.

Henry Cucino and Dyan Baker, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7618 Desert Inn Way to David Maxey, of Severna Park, Md., for $450,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,261 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,500 in 2011.

Knightsbridge

Bruce and Karen Claflin, trustees, of Islesboro, Maine, sold the home at 7304 Barclay Court to Joseph Colaluca and Pamela Barbush, of Lemoyne, Pa., for $1.25 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,569 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2014.

Country Club East

James and Linda Benedict, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16507 Berwick Terrace to Lee Shaffer and Kari Lee, of Bradenton, for $765,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $688,800 in 2016.

Riverdale

Sophorn and Phala Touch, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4501 Fifth Ave. N.E., to John Wick and Rebecca Wick, trustees, of Carmel, Ind., for $715,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,353 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2016.

Heathfield

George Denton and Marna Denton, trustees, sold the home at 7659 Heathfield Court to Elizabeth and Theodore Graff, of Bradenton, for $693,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area.

Denison

Paul Kopel, of St. Petersburg, sold his home at 3109 51st St. E., to James Routh, of Bradenton, for $642,500. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2016.

Rosedale Highlands

Mary Elkins, trustee, sold the home at 5212 96th St. E., to Charles and Rodney Damron, of Bradenton, for $567,400. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $699,900 in 2007.

Moorings at Heritage Harbor

Manoj Mathew and Bonnie McMullen sold their home at 619 Moorings Way to Sharol and Richard Leonard, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $539,000 in 2017.

Mill Creek

Lorraine Smith, of Osprey, sold her home at 403 Woodview Way to Karla and John Franklin, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,742 square feet of living area.

Adolf Rogulski, of Clearwater, sold his home at 605 136th Court E., to Babette Vos, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,800 in 2015.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, sold the home at 505 Mill Run E., to Phillip Elder, of Bradenton, for $264,700. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,000 in 1999.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Frederick and Pamela Ferrara, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8110 Coates Row Place to Saimir and Janel Qalliu, of Fishers, Ind., for $430,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area.

Riva Trace

Diego Malatesta sold his home at 7618 Rio Bella Place to Evan Berlin and Kyle Berlin, trustees, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, for $405,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2013.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Graham and Margaret Titmuss, of S. Lanarkshire, United Kingdom, sold their Unit C condominium at 1237 Riverscape St. to Edgardo and Megan Pantoja, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,500 in 2015.

Jean Desautels, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, sold the Unit C condominium at 1245 Riverscape St. to Robert and Evelyn Fry, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,400 in 2014.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Stuart Jacobson, of Lakewood Ranch, William Jacobson and Timothy Jacobson, of Grand Rapids, Mich., Debra Compton-Davidson, of S. Salem, N.Y., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 6515 Moorings Point Circle to Anthony and Mariana Corrado, of Lakewood Ranch, for $370,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,500 in 2004.

Riverwalk Village

Rosemary Jones, of Sugar Land, Texas, sold her home at 7423 Arrowhead Run to Michael and Lorraine Dancil, of Lakewood Ranch, for $360,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $261,100 in 2002.

Greyhawk Landing

George and Linda Dabbiero, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1318 Brambling Court to HP Florida I LLC for $356,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,200 in 2004.

Summerfield Village

Joseph and Giustina Solano sold their home at 11127 Pine Lilly Place to Raphael and Jennifer Colombo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $355,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2002.

Vilma Fallacaro, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6231 Blueflower Court to Scott and Janet McKernan, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, for $312,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $161,000 in 2011.

Jerome and Patricia Newman, of Clermont, sold their home at 12618 Rockrose Glen to Kevin Emblin, of Silver Spring, Md., for $298,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,923 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,500 in 2015.

Central Park

Martha Clark, trustee, of Sun City Center, sold the home at 12034 Forest Park Circle to Marsha Ohlstrom, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,896 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

David and Traci Taylor, of Rochester, Mich., sold their home at 12141 Forest Park Circle to Joshua and Corinne Battani, of Bradenton, for $328,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2016.

Crossing Creek Village

Patricia Mateer and Jason Piercy, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4420 67th St. E., to Anthony Robbins, trustee, of Bradenton, for $347,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Terry and Rachelle Coy, of Parrish, sold their home at 7832 Haven Harbour Way to Danny Harper, of Rochelle, Ill., for $347,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,536 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2012.

Jeffrey and Bonnie Alexander sold their home at 846 Cedar Harbour Court to Tucker Trust for $310,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,219 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,000 in 2004.

Indigo

Brooke and Clifford Dawson sold their home at 12804 Deep Blue Place to Philip Mazzella Jr., of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,100 in 2015.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Mary Louise Rossignol, trustee, of Largo, sold the home at 6738 W. Country Club Lane to Jay and Kimberly Coblentz, of Sarasota, for $328,800. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,900 in 2007.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

David Urban and Marie Urbanova sold their home at 8705 53rd Terrace E., to Forrest Peter Jr., of Bradenton, for $323,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,000 in 2012.

Donald and Mary Ann Fisher sold their home at 8710 52nd Drive E., to Mike and Pamela Overholt, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,200 in 1998.

Sobers

Furth Sober, trustee, and Vivian Sober, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2350 46th St. Court E., to Sandra LaDuke, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,052 square feet of living area.

Miramar Links

Denise Aberle sold her Unit 57 condominium at 8220 Miramar Way to Lewis Malgieri and Kathleen Page-Malgieri, of Lakewood Ranch, for $293,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,300 in 2012.

Greenbrook Village

Joseph and Ruby Otto, of Elkton, Md., sold their home at 15315 Searobbin Drive to Ana and Maricela Carino, of Lakewood Ranch, for $289,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2017.

Watch at Waterlefe

Judy Ann Jones, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 25-D condominium at 9453 Discovery Terrace to Todd and Kelley Christy, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2014.

Saddlehorn Estates

Neiva and Carlos Garcia Soto, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22204 27th Ave. E. to Nancy Rose, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,677 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $119,000 in 2011.

Peridia

Paul and Nancy Duignan, of Bayport, N.Y., sold their home at 4126 Murfield Drive E. to Florence Hitchcock, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2014.

Creekwood

Kerry Jones, of Gilbert, Ariz., sold her home at 5207 72nd St. E. to Caitlin Macaluso, of Bradenton, for $233,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2011.

Terrace at River Strand

Michael and Patricia Berry, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 2718 condominium at 6515 Grand Estuary Trail to Scott and Kimberly Lesher, of Bradenton for $213,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,000 in 2015.

Bronislaw Partyka sold his Unit 1626 condominium at 7121 River Hammock Drive to Louise Ann Nolan, of Cincinnati, for $209,900. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $164,000 in 2013.

Grand Oak at Tara

Norman Guidie, of Schroon Lake, N.Y., sold his Unit 6-204 condominium at 6350 Grand Oak Circle to Vilma Fallacaro, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,400 in 2003.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Matthew Blumberg, trustee, sold the Unit V-125 condominium at 7081 Fairway Bend Circle to Theresa Ann Quade, of Sarasota, for $205,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,900 in 2000.