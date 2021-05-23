Riverdale home tops Lakewood Ranch-area and east Bradenton sales at $1.35 million

A home in Riverdale Revised topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Karen Faulkner sold their home at 595 Mast Drive to Michael and Tara Flemming, of Farmingville, New York, for $1.35 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,950 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Marco and Sonia Alberts, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7209 Greystone St. to Donald and Janette Johannsen, of Palmetto, for $1,025,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,921 square feet of living area.

Phillip and Susan Harris sold their home at 7804 Rosehall Cove to William and Sheryl Richards, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2019.

Windsor Park REO Owner LLC sold the home at 12527 Highfield Circle to Marco Madrid, of Lakewood Ranch, for $915,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,658 square feet of living area.

Mark and Joelle Kuron sold their home at 12013 Thornhill Court to Nickolis Hunzelman and Renee Leslie Hunzelman, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2015.

Elizabeth Billings, Deborah Ann Russ and Douglas Billings, trustees, of Novi, Michigan, sold the home at 6647 Pebble Beach Way to Ruben and Roberta Bake, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,774 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

Karen Williams and Daniel DiTommaso, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22508 67th Ave. E. to Riley Family Ranch LLC for $890,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,896 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2010.

Greenbrook

Alessandro and Patricia Giannini, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15110 Sundial Place to Rajesh and Donna Israni, of Boonton, New Jersey, for $860,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2016.

Kathleen Underwood sold her home at 6714 Quillback Lane to Raisa and Aleksandr Sidorenko, of Camas, Washington, for $625,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,618 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $423,000 in 2012.

Edgewater

Robert and Marianne Hurly, trustees, of Albany, New York, sold the home at 8341 Sailing Loop to Wilhelmina Ferrari, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 2007.

Kathy Gould, of Columbiana, Ohio, sold the home at 8486 Idlewood Court to Jose and Linda Cento, of Bradenton, for $401,100. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,400 in 2000.

Langley Park

Judith Leventhal, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6923 Langley Place to Gary Wayne Miller and Rebecca Ann Miller, of Vienna, W.Va., for $849,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $810,000 in 2007.

Richmond Park

Marilyn Styve sold her home at 8010 Collingwood Court to Kathryn Adele Schumacher, trustee, of University Park, for $777,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,604 square feet of living area.

Warwick Gardens

Stephen Hric and Stephanie Abrams, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7123 Chatsworth Court to Kenneth and Kristina Schreder, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for $699,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,094 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,000 in 2015.

Treymore Villages of Palm Aire

Louis and Michelle Sposato, of Orlando, sold their home at 6914 Treymore Court to Martin Hill and Terri Keene, of Manchester, Maryland, for $697,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,493 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2018.

Enclave at Country Meadows

Michal and Mary DuBois, of Lutz, sold their home at 989 145th St. Circle N.E. to Ronald and Lynn Gilpin, of Bradenton, for $683,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,196 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2015.

Henley

Kay Winsauer, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7006 Lancaster Court to Dean Matt and Luanne Armstrong, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,676 square feet of living area.

Links at Palm Aire

Jeffrey Price, Judith Kovac and Bonnie Price sold their home at 7577 Fairlinks Court to Anastasia Vikanova, and Svetlana Vikanova, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,500 in 1992.

River Club South

SRP Sub LLC sold the home at 9708 Old Hyde Park Place to Thomas Brian Dyer and Kristi Wade Dyer, of Bradenton, for $587,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,187 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Edward and Kathleen Donnery, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4928 Tivoli Run to James and Ann Federico, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, for $582,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $542,000 in 2019.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Steven and Anita Black, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8218 Snowy Egret Place to Prentiss Wayne Adkins and Nancy Lynn Adkins, of Hawi, Hawaii, for $530,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,900 in 2003.

Del Webb

James and Judy Evans, of Brown Summit, North Carolina, sold their home at 16638 Blackwater Terrace to Lawrence Hopkins Adams and Valenda Wysong Adams, of Lakewood Ranch, for $500,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2019.

Frederick and Karen Mullin, of Parrish, sold their home at 17039 Hampton Falls Terrace to John Gleason, of Clifton Park, New York, for $362,900. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,574 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,600 in 2019.

Mill Creek

Joseph Vidota III, of Las Vegas, sold his home at 13526 Fifth Ave. N.E. to Ronald and Jennifer Spears, of Bradenton, for $489,900. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2009.

Benjamin and Victoria Hooker, of Punta Gorda, sold their home at 13611 11th Terrace E. to Lawrence Sanders III, Keara Sanders and Michelle Appleby, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Terry Schwarz and Rhoda Marie Schwarz, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7011 Quiet Creek Drive to Michael and Claire Carew, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,300 in 2014.

Bradley Haas, of Cincinnati, sold his home at 6885 Willowshire Way to 6885 Willowshire Way LLC for $379,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in 2014.

Mandalay

Carol Sharak, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, sold the home at 4518 62nd Terrace E. to Matthew and Tracy Vann, of Bradenton, for $462,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $358,400 in 2016.

Osprey Landing

Angela Velardi sold the home at 11508 11th Ave. E. to Austin and Courtney Jensen, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,823 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $362,000 in 2018.

Indigo

Callie MacLeod and Evelyn Tracy Hunter, of Mills River, North Carolina, sold their home at 12753 Coastal Breeze Way to Chelsae Lauren Gregoria, of Bradenton, for $434,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,700 in 2018.

Mote Ranch

Douglas Polk and Bonnie Lee Ann Polk, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 6915 Ranch Road to Ingmar and Kelly Borgers, of Ontario, Canada, for $422,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,994 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,900 in 1997.

Summerfield

Timothy McManus, of Sarasota, sold his home at 12018 Winding Woods Way to Kristian Spencer Roggendorf and Heather St. John Roggendorf, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2017.

Travis and Kaitlin Gingras, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11863 Hollyhock Drive to SaraAshley Huther, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,982 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2019.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

James Craig Harvey and Jeannie Carmel Harvey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9109 Winter Harbour Way to Daniel Wesley McClain and Janet Nadine McClain, of Palmetto, for $400,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,174 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,000 in 2013.

Todd and Michele Benedict sold their home at 222 Heritage Isles Way to Julie and Adam Samblis, of Bradenton, for $391,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,776 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,900 in 2016.

Savanna

Christian Shaw Higgins and Marina Gennadiyevna Chelnokova sold their home at 13852 American Prairie Place to HPA USI LLC for $399,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,010 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2018.

River Sound

Robert and Christine Heuring, of Mooresville, North Carolina, sold their home at 5214 Aqua Breeze Drive to Jacob Stephen Babinec and Nicole Kathryn Sharapata, of Bradenton, for $395,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,955 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $204,900 in 2011.

Miramar Links

Deon and Lucie Barnard, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 21 condominium at 8368 Miramar Way to Deborah Lynn Conacher and David Wayne Conacher, of Ontario, Canada, for $389,700. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,416 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,000 in 2012.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Hans and Monica Broemel sold their home at 8118 Timber Lake Lane to Lisa Martone, trustee, of Sarasota, for $388,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,240 square feet of living area.

Carlyle at Palm Aire

Jay Anthony Coblentz and Kimberly Ann Coblentz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6738 W. Country Club Lane to Paul and Kimberly Terpening, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,800 in 2018.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Jacqueline and Charles Prather, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7160 Spikerush Court to Kenneth and Joann Covington, of Lakewood Ranch, for $380,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,541 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2015.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Vaclav Viacek and Gabriela Viackova, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 9003 condominium at 6919 Grand Estuary Trail to John and Julie Caponi, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,000 in 2015.

Fairfax

Gilbert and Jerlene Rexrode, of Kingsport, Tennessee, sold their home at 4028 Dover Drive E. to Robert Louis Newman and Jo Ellen Newman, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,337 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2014.