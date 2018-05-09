City to reopen Ringling-Orange intersection

The city announced it will finalize a roundabout project and reopen the intersection of Ringling Boulevard and Orange Avenue early next week.

Work on the project began in November and was scheduled for partial completion last month. The project replaced the signalized intersection with a single-lane roundabout, similar to the one in place to the north at Main Street and Orange Avenue.

The sculpture “Bravo!,” depicted in this image, will be added to the roundabout in the summer.

The city began construction late last year to capitalize on an $881,000 FDOT grant, which was set to expire at the end of 2017. The majority of the work was completed by last week, the city said. Final stages include the installation of signs, landscaping and a foundation for public artwork.

The city previously approved $150,000 in public art funds to put a sculpture by local artist Jorge Blanco in the center of the roundabout. Crews will install that aluminum sculpture, entitled “Bravo!,” in the summer.