A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Russell Lee Schoenherr and Joan Catherine Schoenherr, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 171 S. Washington Drive to William and Rebecca Miller, of Ruston, Maryland, for $10.06 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, seven-and-two-half baths, a pool and 11,246 square feet of living area. It sold for $7.4 million in 2007.

Longboat Key

Amy Katz, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3475 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey Horowitz, trustee, of Suffern, New York, for $9.25 million. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $7 million in 2016.

Bird Key

Jeffrey Rhinelander and Jacqueline Bohannon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 526 Bird Key Drive to JRMR Florida Bird LLC for $2.3 million. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,858 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2014.

Bay Isles

Carmen Heck, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 3151 Bayou Sound to Scott and Dale Guenther, of Longboat Key, for $1.8 million. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,263 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 1992.

Beachplace

Lou and Yolanda Uzel, trustees, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 1045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kelli Turner, of Raleigh, North Carolina, for $1.19 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 1983.

Privateer South

Shashi Bala Daga, of Athens, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit 506 condominium at 1000 Longboat Club Road to Patricia Cecchi, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,045,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2014.

Fairway Bay

Robbin Everett, Augustus Carriero and Patricia Carriero sold their Unit 556 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to Francis Eugene McDaniel and Cynthia McDaniel, of Longboat Key, for $1.01 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2001.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Margery Meltzer, trustee, of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, sold the home at 548 Lyons Lane to James Theiss and Margaret Theiss, trustees, of Cincinnati, for $975,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 1995.

Arbomar Apartments

Randall and Jami Swafford, of Tampa, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 4485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jo Ann and Kyle Koontz, of Longboat Key, for $820,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 1,175 square feet of living area. It sold for $531,000 in 2015.

Seaplace

1116003 Ontario Ltd. sold the Unit M1-513H condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sheila Foerth, of Longboat Key, for $743,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $177,400 in 1995.

Longboat Harbour

Patrick Michael Brennan and Shannon Marie Brennan, of St. Claire, Michigan, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 4420 Exeter Drive to Benjamin Kenney and Heather Mathews, of Longboat Key, for $705,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2019.

Portobello

Matthew and Lysette Daniels, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, sold their Unit B-207 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Laura Thiroway, of Jamison, Pennsylvania, for $680,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,000 in 2016.

Revised Longbeach

Pinellas Equities LLC sold the home at 690 Fox St. to Schryver & Co. LLC for $600,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,496 square feet of living area.

Windward Bay

Blackwater Holdings LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Steven Peters, of Charlottesville, Virginia, for $566,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2021.

Cedars East

Jose Villar, of San Diego, and Natalia Garcia, of Glendale, California, sold their Unit 31 condominium at 848 Evergreen Way to Jeffrey Holloran, of Salem, Massachusetts, for $502,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,900 in 2020.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Ronald and Jamie Seagren and Randall and Susan Mason, of Apollo Beach, sold their Unit 178 condominium at 731 El Centro to John and Valarie Horton, of Longboat Key, for $375,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2014.

Casa Del Mar

James and Roberta Oskey, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Kenneth and Sharon Nelson, of Southlake, Texas, sold their Unit 5 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to NELKEY LLC for $257,800. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $163,000 in 1981.