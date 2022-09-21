A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Janes Browning Van Meter, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold the home at 424 N. Washington Drive to Watermark Properties LLC for $3.24 million. Built in 1974, it has six bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,465 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.25 million in 2015.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

702048 Ontario Ltd. sold the Unit C-807 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Robert Elmes and Lindsay Ann Wardman, of Longboat Key, for $2.85 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,000 in 1990.

Sands Point

Barbara and Julian Hansen, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 314 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Benjamin Rodriguez and Maritere Rochet, of Longboat Key for $2,133,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,432 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 1989.

Gulf of Mexico Drive

John Hines, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 5960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to TOP LBK LLC for $1.9 million Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,624 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

Victoria Giannotti, of Sarasota, sold her home at 514 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to 514 S BLVD LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,576 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 1988.

Sea Gate Club

Ana Tenreiro, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 14-B condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Yury Benin, of Rockway Park, New York, for $1,509,700. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $608,000 in 2014.

Bird Key

Steven and Kelli Kamm and William and Elizabeth Kamm, of Sarasota, sold their home at 424 Pheasant Way to CCSHOREWATERFRONT LLC for $1.36 million. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,964 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2007.

Fairway Bay

Joan Gottesman, trustee, sold the Units 454 and 455 condominiums at 2020 Harbourside Drive to Lido Acquisitions LLC for $1.3 million. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1993.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Gary Wolf and Carol Vickers, of Bradenton, sold their home at 701 Penfield St. to Gary Weisberg, of Longboat Key, for $1,225,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,728 square feet of living area. It sold for $342,500 in 1998.

Harbour Villa Club at Buccaneer

Belinda Hudmon, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to 615 Dream Island #304 LLC for $845,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2021.

Inn on the Beach

Chelsey and Donald Hooton, of Colleyville, Texas, sold their Unit 6102 condominium at 225 Sands Point Road to FL Properties LLC for $745,900. Built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 642 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2016.

Windward Bay

Lynn Marmer, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit PH-3 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Catherine Jones, of Thompsons Station, Tennessee, for $699,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,152 square feet of living area. It sold for $472,000 in 2016.

Embassy Villa

Lidoranch.com LLC sold the Unit 3 condominium at 800 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Tamara Purgatorio, of Naperville, Illinois, for $570,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,060 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,000 in 2018.

Lisa Maavara, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 6 condominium at 800 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Donda Mullis, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,090 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2012.