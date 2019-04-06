Right time for Lightning Watch Party in Lakewood Ranch

Dalila Ferreira and Margarita Fazioli, nurses at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, noticed their favorite National Hockey League teams were going to be playing each other when the second Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party was held Saturday at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

But that didn't mean they couldn't share a mid-game hug.

Lakewood Ranch artist Cortney Wall loves painting sporting events. She was at work putting the finishing touches on the Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy .Her work can be seen at cortneywall.com.

Ferreira is a Boston Bruins fan while Fazioli is a Lightning fan.

The hug was short, though, and they went their separate ways.

"I have to sit away from her," said Ferreira, noting that should wouldn't be able to jump up and cheer when the Bruins scored if she was surrounded by Lightning fans.

Although Lightning fans dominated the crowd of more than 1,000, quite a few Bruin jerseys were in attendance as well.

Besides the broadcast of the Lightning at Bruins game on a big screen, the event also included a Lightning Made street hockey tournament.