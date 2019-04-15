Richard David Nash

Richard D. Nash went to his eternal home on April 7th, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Nash, and grandson, Christopher Scott. He leaves his daughter, Martha Scott and her husband, Alan Scott; son, Scott Nash; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His sisters and brothers all passed before him except for a sister, Madeline Blackwell of Daytona Beach. His brothers were Albert, Harold, Clyde, James and George Nash. His sisters were Eleanor Nash, Norma McDonald, Gretchen Thomsen and Faye Geirlach.

Richard served in the Army for five years, was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and he retired from the Postal Service, both of Lorain, Ohio.

SERVICE: Services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 3:00, April 22nd, 2019 with a military honors.

DONATIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the National Alliance on Mental Health.